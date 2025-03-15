scriptMP High Court's Significant Ruling on Dismissal of Government Employees with More Than Two Children | Latest News | Patrika News
MP High Court's Significant Ruling on Dismissal of Government Employees with More Than Two Children

The Jabalpur High Court has delivered a significant ruling on the dismissal of government employees in Madhya Pradesh (MP) with more than two children.

The Jabalpur High Court has delivered a significant ruling on the dismissal of government employees in Madhya Pradesh (MP) with more than two children. The court has granted relief to a teacher, staying the order of his dismissal. The petitioner, Nasir Khan, was a middle school teacher in Maihar. He was dismissed from service on March 6, 2025, by the General Administration Department due to having more than two children. The High Court provided relief, citing precedents of similar cases during the hearing.
The MP High Court has ordered an interim stay on the order of dismissal from service based on having more than two children. A single bench of Justice Vishal Mishra summoned the Commissioner of Public Education, the District Education Officer of Maihar, and others. This decision was given in the case of petitioner Nasir Khan.
Nasir Khan , a middle school teacher in Maihar, was dismissed from service on March 6, 2025, based on a circular issued on March 10, 2000, by the General Administration Department. According to this circular, a candidate with more than two surviving children, one of whom was born on or after January 26, 2001, would not be eligible for appointment to any service or post.
The High Court noted that the circular refers to “candidates,” while Khan had been employed since 1998. During the arguments on the petition, the High Court also cited precedents of similar cases.

