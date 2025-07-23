Power Disconnections Begin: Unpaid Bills Targeted

Electricity Consumers Be Alert: A significant announcement has been made for electricity consumers in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. This news is especially relevant to consumers who haven't paid their electricity bills for the past two years. Action is now being prepared against such consumers. In fact, from 23rd July, MPSEB officials have begun taking action against those with outstanding electricity bills. As a form of action, electricity meters will be removed from the premises of consumers who have not paid their bills for the past two years.