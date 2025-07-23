Power Disconnections Begin: Unpaid Bills Targeted

Electricity Consumers Be Alert: A significant announcement has been made for electricity consumers in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. This news is especially relevant to consumers who haven't paid their electricity bills for the past two years. Action is now being prepared against such consumers. In fact, from 23rd July, MPSEB officials have begun taking action against those with outstanding electricity bills. As a form of action, electricity meters will be removed from the premises of consumers who have not paid their bills for the past two years.
The electricity department in Jabalpur has taken a serious stance against consumers who have not paid their electricity bills for the past two years. They have adopted an action-oriented approach. Consequently, from today, the electricity department has identified over 7,000 consumers who haven't paid a single rupee of their electricity bill in the last two years.
The electricity department has decided to deploy its entire field staff to remove meters and disconnect lines from the premises of those who continue to refuse payment despite repeated requests. It is worth noting that, despite deferring over ₹24 crore in bills for over 81,000 consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 7,000 consumers have still not paid a single rupee of their electricity bill for the past two years.
Therefore, to teach a lesson to consumers who have not paid their electricity bills despite repeated warnings and notices, not only will their lines be disconnected, but their meters will also be removed from their homes.