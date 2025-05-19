scriptAmrit Bharat Station Scheme: 8 railway stations in Rajasthan flaunt folk art | Latest News | Patrika News
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: 8 railway stations in Rajasthan flaunt folk art

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan next week. During this visit, he will inaugurate the redeveloped railway stations in Rajasthan under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

JaipurMay 19, 2025 / 02:34 pm

Patrika Desk

अमृत भारत स्टेशन योजना में राजस्थान के 8 रेलवे स्टेशनों का री-डवलपमेंट

Railway News: Innovations in India’s lifeline, the Indian Railways, have given a new identity to the country’s folk art, culture and traditions. Considering the significant role of railway stations in train operations, the Indian government’s plan for the development of railway stations has culminated in the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate eight redeveloped railway stations in Rajasthan under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
According to information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bikaner is proposed for the coming week. PM Modi will inaugurate eight redeveloped railway stations in Rajasthan under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The redevelopment of the selected railway stations has been carried out based on the city’s cultural, spiritual and religious heritage.
Redeveloped stations in Rajasthan under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Work Completed on 103 Stations, 8 in Rajasthan

Out of the more than 1300 stations being developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 103 stations have been completed. These include eight stations in Rajasthan: Bundi, Mandalgarh, Desnok, Gogamedi, Govindgarh, Mandawar-Mahuwa Road, Fatehpur Shekhawati and Rajgarh. Developed at a cost of over ₹75 crore, these stations integrate aesthetics, amenities and culture. The stations feature grand entrances, attractive facades, high-mast lighting, modern waiting rooms, ticket counters, modern toilets and accessible ramps for the disabled. Platforms have shelters, coach indication systems and digital displays for information. All facilities are disabled-friendly.
Redeveloped stations in Rajasthan under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

A Glimpse of Rajasthan’s Folk Art and Culture

Each station selected in Rajasthan reflects the state’s folk art, culture and traditions. The architecture of Desnok station reflects the Karni Mata Temple. This station features a new station building for devotees, modern toilets, parking, a porch, coach position display boards, water booths, signboards and platform shelters. Separate gates have been provided for streamlined entry and exit. Bundi, famous for its paintings and forts, has been redeveloped into a beautiful, organised and passenger-friendly station.
At Fatehpur Shekhawati station, passengers can now see the Shekhawati style of painting and architecture. Stations like Gogamedi, Govindgarh, Mandawar-Mahuwa Road and Mandalgarh are no longer just transit points but convenient hubs connected to local life.

