96km Rail Line to Connect Rajasthan District to Network for the First Time

New Avenues for Regional DevelopmentThis will open new avenues for trade, employment, social inclusion, and regional development in the area. This is a strategically, economically, and socially crucial project that will take Rajasthan’s western region into a new era.
Major Benefits of the Rail Project-Connecting Sirohi to the rail network will boost economic development in the region and improve the living standards of its residents. It will also create employment opportunities.
-Residents of this region will have access to rail services to major cities in Rajasthan, as well as larger cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.
-It will serve as a strategic link for the transportation of goods and passengers from border areas.
-The rail network will facilitate the transportation of marble, granite, cement, food grains, fertilisers, and other commercial goods.
-It will provide better connectivity to Samdari and border towns like Munabao with the Western DFC route, establishing better rail connectivity to Mumbai.