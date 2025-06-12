96km Rail Line to Connect Rajasthan District to Network for the First Time

script96km Rail Line to Connect Rajasthan District to Network for the First Time | Latest News | Patrika News
New Rail Project: The central government has given Rajasthan another major gift. This district of the state will now be connected by rail. Under the new rail project, a 96-kilometre-long railway line will be laid.

JaipurJun 12, 2025 / 12:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Photo: Meta AI Generated

Indian Railways: Jaipur. Infrastructure development, new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, and electrification works are being rapidly implemented to strengthen rail connectivity in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the state has received another major gift from the central government. On Monday, the central government approved the final location survey for a new 96-kilometre railway line connecting Marwar Bagra (Jalore)-Sirohi-Swrupganj to enhance rail connectivity in the tribal-dominated region of the state.
Jalore is an important city in Rajasthan, located on the Samdari-Bhildi-Gandhidham rail route. Sirohi, the district headquarters, is located near Delhi-Ajmer-Abu Road-Ahmedabad. Regarding connecting the Sirohi district headquarters to the country’s railway network, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav (अश्विनी वैष्णव) stated that the long-standing demand to connect Sirohi to the rail network has now been fulfilled.

New Avenues for Regional Development

This will open new avenues for trade, employment, social inclusion, and regional development in the area. This is a strategically, economically, and socially crucial project that will take Rajasthan’s western region into a new era.
Photo: Meta AI Generated

Major Benefits of the Rail Project

-Connecting Sirohi to the rail network will boost economic development in the region and improve the living standards of its residents. It will also create employment opportunities.
-Residents of this region will have access to rail services to major cities in Rajasthan, as well as larger cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.
-It will serve as a strategic link for the transportation of goods and passengers from border areas.
-The rail network will facilitate the transportation of marble, granite, cement, food grains, fertilisers, and other commercial goods.
-It will provide better connectivity to Samdari and border towns like Munabao with the Western DFC route, establishing better rail connectivity to Mumbai.
After Sirohi district is connected to the railway network, over 1 million people will benefit. Towns and villages in close proximity to Sirohi will particularly benefit. This includes Shivganj, Pindwara, Rewadar, Mandar, Kalandri, and villages in the Jawal area.

