ACB’s Major Crackdown in Jaipur: Officer Arrested with ₹3.8 Lakh Bribe, Large Sum Demanded in SDM’s Name

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team in Jaipur has conducted a major surgical strike today. The Jaipur Nagar-Dwitiya unit, in a significant operation, apprehended Anil Kumar, a Land Records Inspector from the Jaipur-Paschim circle, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹3,80,000. This action has sent ripples through administrative circles, as the bribe amount also implicated senior officials.
According to ACB Director General (DG) Govind Gupta, the bureau received a complaint from a complainant stating that Land Records Inspector Anil Kumar was demanding ₹5 lakh for completing the partition/demarcation of his ancestral land. The official was continuously threatening to stall the work, pressuring the complainant to pay the money.
A shocking revelation emerged during the verification of the complaint by the ACB. The accused Girdaawar (a revenue official) Anil Kumar, during negotiations, disclosed:
A special team was formed under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anand Sharma and led by Additional Superintendent of Police Bhupendra. On Friday, February 27, when the complainant arrived with the remaining bribe amount (₹3,80,000), Inspector Chhotelal and his team laid a trap. As soon as Anil Kumar accepted the bribe money, the team apprehended him red-handed.
The most significant aspect of this operation is that the accused had admitted to accepting a large portion of the bribe (₹3 lakh) on behalf of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jaipur-First. Under the direction of ADG Smita Srivastava and IG S. Parimala, a thorough investigation is now underway to determine if the senior official was indeed involved or if the Girdaawar was merely using his name.
The ACB headquarters is now conducting search operations at the accused's residence and other locations. A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and an investigation has commenced.
