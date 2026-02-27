ACB’s Major Crackdown in Jaipur: Officer Arrested with ₹3.8 Lakh Bribe, Large Sum Demanded in SDM’s Name

The most significant aspect of this operation is that the accused had admitted to accepting a large portion of the bribe (₹3 lakh) on behalf of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jaipur-First. Under the direction of ADG Smita Srivastava and IG S. Parimala, a thorough investigation is now underway to determine if the senior official was indeed involved or if the Girdaawar was merely using his name.