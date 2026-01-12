Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Jaipur En Route from Delhi to Vijayawada

As soon as the aircraft landed on the runway, it was directed to the taxi-way, where the waiting medical team disembarked the passenger, provided first aid, and then admitted the passenger to a private hospital in the Jawahar Circle area via ambulance. It is reported that the passenger's condition is currently stable and they are undergoing treatment under medical supervision. After the emergency landing and the completion of the disembarkation process, the aircraft was dispatched to Vijayawada.