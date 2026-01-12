Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Jaipur En Route from Delhi to Vijayawada

Air India plane. File photo
Jaipur: An Air India aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport on Monday morning. The Air India flight was en route from Delhi to Vijayawada when a passenger on board fell ill. Consequently, the aircraft made an emergency landing around 7 AM.
According to information, Air India flight AI-2571 was travelling from Delhi to Vijayawada. Shortly after taking off, a passenger began experiencing difficulty breathing. The cabin crew attempted to provide initial assistance, but as the passenger's condition did not improve, the pilot was informed. Following this, a decision was made to land the aircraft at the nearest airport.
The aircraft was quite close to Jaipur, so the pilot contacted Jaipur Air Traffic Control (ATC) and requested permission for an emergency landing. The ATC immediately granted permission and informed the relevant agencies about the medical emergency. Upon receiving the information, a medical team and an ambulance were put on alert at the airport.
As soon as the aircraft landed on the runway, it was directed to the taxi-way, where the waiting medical team disembarked the passenger, provided first aid, and then admitted the passenger to a private hospital in the Jawahar Circle area via ambulance. It is reported that the passenger's condition is currently stable and they are undergoing treatment under medical supervision. After the emergency landing and the completion of the disembarkation process, the aircraft was dispatched to Vijayawada.
