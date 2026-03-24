Alert: Weigh Your Gas Cylinder Before Buying, 2–3 Kg Gas May Be Missing

Mahendra Sharma, a resident of Khatipura Ganga Colony, shared his ordeal on Monday. He explained that he has a connection in his daughter's name at the Indane Gas Agency located in Hasanpura. He booked a cylinder on March 16 but did not receive it on time. Upon inquiry, he was assured that the cylinder would be delivered soon. When the cylinder was still not delivered by March 22, he visited the agency again. There, he was given the delivery man's slip and mobile number. He made several calls for the cylinder, but later the delivery man switched off his mobile. Finally, on Monday evening, the delivery man arrived at his home with the cylinder. The seal on the cylinder was broken. When weighed, it was found to be short by 5 kg of gas from the prescribed standard.