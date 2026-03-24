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Jaipur

Alert: Weigh Your Gas Cylinder Before Buying, 2–3 Kg Gas May Be Missing

Jaipur LPG News: A major LPG black-marketing racket has been exposed in Jaipur’s Khirni Phatak area, where gas was illegally siphoned from cylinders. A special team conducted a raid and arrested the delivery man involved. Read the full story.

2 min read

Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 24, 2026

Rajasthan LPG Cylinder Crisis

LPG Cylinder

Jaipur LPG News: Amidst the LPG shortage in the city, delivery men from gas agencies have now entered the black market. Consumers are struggling to get cylinders after standing in queues for hours, but they are unaware that a game of illegal refilling is underway, with half to two and a half kilograms of gas being extracted from these very cylinders. The special team has apprehended such an operation and arrested the accused.

Black Market Busted

The special team of the District Supply Officer busted a black market operation in Jhotwara, arresting a delivery man and seizing 27 cylinders. District Supply Officer Jaipur First, Priyavrat Charan, stated that on Sunday, information was received about an illegal refilling racket operating near the Khirni Phatak railway line, where gas was being siphoned from cylinders sent to consumers. Acting on this, special teams, concealed behind two vehicles near the railway line, caught an individual refilling gas from domestic cylinders into other cylinders. The accused identified himself as Mahendra Singh and claimed to be a representative of the Durg Gas Agency.

Weigh Your Cylinder Before Accepting

At the scene, 14 filled and 13 empty cylinders were found. When the filled cylinders were weighed, the gas quantity was found to be less than the standard amount, registering 13.5 kg, 11.7 kg, and 12.5 kg instead of the expected 14 kg. Investigations also revealed that he was extracting gas from filled cylinders daily and selling them on the black market. Meanwhile, supply department officials have urged consumers to insist on weighing the cylinder from the delivery man when they arrive at their homes. Ensure you receive your cylinder only after weighing it, to avoid falling victim to such practices.

5 kg Gas Found Short

Mahendra Sharma, a resident of Khatipura Ganga Colony, shared his ordeal on Monday. He explained that he has a connection in his daughter's name at the Indane Gas Agency located in Hasanpura. He booked a cylinder on March 16 but did not receive it on time. Upon inquiry, he was assured that the cylinder would be delivered soon. When the cylinder was still not delivered by March 22, he visited the agency again. There, he was given the delivery man's slip and mobile number. He made several calls for the cylinder, but later the delivery man switched off his mobile. Finally, on Monday evening, the delivery man arrived at his home with the cylinder. The seal on the cylinder was broken. When weighed, it was found to be short by 5 kg of gas from the prescribed standard.

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Published on:

24 Mar 2026 12:57 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Alert: Weigh Your Gas Cylinder Before Buying, 2–3 Kg Gas May Be Missing

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