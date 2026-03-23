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Jaipur

Jaipur Signal-Free Road Project: Plan to Make 2 Busy Roads Signal-Free, 17 U-Turns to Be Built

Jaipur Road Infrastructure Update: Vehicles on Sikar Road and New Sanganer Road, two of the busiest roads in Jaipur city, will soon not have to stop at traffic lights.

2 min read

Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 23, 2026

Jaipur Traffic Big Plan

Jaipur News: Vehicles will soon not have to stop at traffic lights on Sikar Road and New Sanganer Road, two of the busiest roads in Jaipur city. After Hare Krishna Marg (Mehal Road), the JDA has decided to make these two main routes signal-free. The JDA will start work on both these roads from next month.

According to the JDA plan, 10 U-turns will be made on Sikar Road and seven on New Sanganer Road. This will allow vehicles to move forward without stopping. In the first phase, the JDA has selected roads that are sufficiently wide and easy to improve on-site. The plan includes redesigning junctions, creating organised U-turns, and developing safe crossings for pedestrians.

Sikar Road: Extreme Congestion, Difficulties for Commuters

Sikar Road is a major route connecting to the Shekhawati region and North Rajasthan, with a heavy volume of internal and regional traffic. Due to rapid urban development on this route, extreme congestion at many junctions, unsafe turns, and pedestrian safety are major concerns. Several accidents have also occurred.

Collisions at major intersections, chaotic movement, and sudden lane changes lead to accidents. The lack of infrastructure for safe pedestrian crossings, frequent traffic jams during peak hours, and the increasing risk of accidents cause travel delays.

New Sanganer Road: Sidewalk Development, Increased Greenery

Major intersections will be made signal-free. Additionally, the corridor will be made greener through sidewalk development and horticultural improvements. Seven U-turns will be constructed on this 200-feet wide road. The junctions at Bhrigu Path, Rajat Path, VT Road, Patel Marg, Vijay Path, and B-2 Bypass will be developed. The JDA had removed encroachments from New Sanganer Road, and now the road is in line with the master plan. This is why the JDA is developing this road.

Junction Improvement Near Schools

Junction improvements will be carried out to ensure the safety of children commuting on the roads. This will begin with Bhagwan Das Marg. The JDA will develop facilities keeping pedestrians in mind. Pedestrian crossings will be painted on all four roads of the junction, and vehicles will be stopped five meters behind the junction.

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Published on:

23 Mar 2026 10:45 am

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