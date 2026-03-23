Jaipur Signal-Free Road Project: Plan to Make 2 Busy Roads Signal-Free, 17 U-Turns to Be Built

Major intersections will be made signal-free. Additionally, the corridor will be made greener through sidewalk development and horticultural improvements. Seven U-turns will be constructed on this 200-feet wide road. The junctions at Bhrigu Path, Rajat Path, VT Road, Patel Marg, Vijay Path, and B-2 Bypass will be developed. The JDA had removed encroachments from New Sanganer Road, and now the road is in line with the master plan. This is why the JDA is developing this road.