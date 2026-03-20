Rajasthan Pension Scheme: 1.36 Lakh Beneficiaries Risk Losing Pension if Task Not Completed by March 31

Jaipur: Approximately 1.36 lakh beneficiaries linked to the social security pension scheme in the Jaipur district may face a significant setback. Their pensions could be stopped if these pensioners do not complete the mandatory physical verification by March 31. Under the social security pension scheme, about 5 lakh 95 thousand beneficiaries in the Jaipur district, including those in the old age, single women, and specially-abled categories, are receiving pension benefits.
As per departmental rules, it is mandatory for all pensioners to undergo annual physical verification by March 31. Despite this, 1 lakh 36 thousand 936 people across the Jaipur district have not yet completed their verification. In such a scenario, if the pensioners fail to get verified within the stipulated deadline, the department will send a proposal to the government to take action to stop the pensions of the concerned individuals.
B.P. Chandel, Joint Director of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, stated that 72,756 pensioners in the Jaipur district and 64,180 in the Jaipur city area are still awaiting verification. In this regard, instructions were given in a meeting of the Deputy Commissioners of the Local Bodies Department to complete all pending verifications by March 31, 2026.
The District Administration has appealed to pensioners to get their verification done by visiting their nearest e-Mitra centre, smartphone, or an authorised officer. They explained that under the current system, pensioners are required to undergo physical verification every year to ensure they are eligible for the scheme.
Chandel informed that a meeting of the Deputy Commissioners of the Local Bodies Department was organised by the Additional District Collector (Fourth) in this regard, where instructions were given to complete the physical verification of all pending pensioners by March 31, 2026.
He further stated that the District Administration has urged all remaining pensioners to mandatorily complete their physical verification by visiting their nearest e-Mitra centre, smartphone, or an authorised approving officer by March 31, 2026. If the physical verification is not completed by the stipulated date, a proposal to stop the pensions of the concerned pensioners will be forwarded to the state government.
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