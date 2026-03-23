New Jaipur–Rewari Rail Line: Survey Approved for 191-km Track

According to railway officials, the new Jaipur-Rewari via Neemrana rail line is not just another track but a significant step towards strengthening the industrial and transportation infrastructure of North-West India. It will offer passengers a new route, reduce travel distance, and save time. Areas that have long been deprived of rail connectivity will be directly linked, fostering development, employment, and improved connectivity. Furthermore, this project will act as a bridge for industries, providing them with affordable and fast freight transport facilities, which is likely to increase investment in the region.