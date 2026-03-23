23 March 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

New Jaipur–Rewari Rail Line: Survey Approved for 191-km Track

Jaipur-Rewari New Rail Line: The Railways have taken a significant step to connect the underserved population and industrial units to the rail network, addressing the increasing traffic pressure on the Jaipur-Delhi track.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 23, 2026

Jaipur-Rewari New Rail Line

Jaipur: Railways have taken a significant step to address the growing traffic pressure on the Jaipur-Delhi track, underserved populations, and industrial units by expanding the rail network. The Railway Board has approved the final location survey for a new rail line from Rewari to Jaipur via Neemrana. This new line will provide a new option for passengers and directly benefit industrial areas. It also holds the potential to connect towns like Shahpura, Kotputli, and Behror to the rail network.

According to railway officials, this new rail line will be developed as an alternative corridor between Jaipur and Delhi. Currently, there is heavy pressure on the Alwar-Rewari route, leading to delays and congestion. The construction of the new route will alleviate this pressure and enable smoother train operations.

Proposed Track to Pass Through Neemrana

A key feature of the project is that the proposed track will pass through Neemrana. Neemrana is a crucial part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, hosting a large number of domestic and international companies. Rail connectivity will provide these industries with affordable and fast logistics facilities, boosting production and exports. Additionally, towns like Kotputli, Shahpura, and Behror are also expected to benefit directly from this project.

Survey to Cost ₹5.73 Crore

The Railway Board has issued a letter to the General Manager of North Western Railway for the final location survey of the proposed 191-kilometre-long route. An amount of ₹5.73 crore has been sanctioned for this purpose. After the survey is completed, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared and sent to the Board. Construction will commence upon approval. While the entire process is expected to take time, the survey is anticipated to begin soon.

Why This New Line is Necessary

  • An alternative route for the increasing traffic on the Jaipur-Delhi route.
  • Lack of direct connectivity to industrial areas, including Neemrana.
  • Need for a faster and smoother route.
  • Connecting areas like Kotputli, Shahpura, and Behror to the rail network.

A Boon for Industries and Development

According to railway officials, the new Jaipur-Rewari via Neemrana rail line is not just another track but a significant step towards strengthening the industrial and transportation infrastructure of North-West India. It will offer passengers a new route, reduce travel distance, and save time. Areas that have long been deprived of rail connectivity will be directly linked, fostering development, employment, and improved connectivity. Furthermore, this project will act as a bridge for industries, providing them with affordable and fast freight transport facilities, which is likely to increase investment in the region.

Share the news:

Related Topics

indian railway

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

23 Mar 2026 09:09 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / New Jaipur–Rewari Rail Line: Survey Approved for 191-km Track

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jaipur Sees Heavy Rainfall; IMD Puts 13 Districts on Double Alert

Orange-Alert
Jaipur

Jaipur Dravyavati River Bridges: Four new culverts to boost connectivity, benefiting 40,000 residents

Jaipur new culvert project
Jaipur

Rajasthan Pension Scheme: 1.36 Lakh Beneficiaries Risk Losing Pension if Task Not Completed by March 31

Rajasthan Pension Scheme
Jaipur

Fraud Alert for LPG Users in Rajasthan: Police Warn Over OTP and Booking Scams

Lpg Gas News
Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather Update: Rain and Hailstorms Expected in 12 Districts Over Next Three Hours

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.