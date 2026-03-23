New Jaipur–Rewari Rail Line: Survey Approved for 191-km Track

Jaipur: Railways have taken a significant step to address the growing traffic pressure on the Jaipur-Delhi track, underserved populations, and industrial units by expanding the rail network. The Railway Board has approved the final location survey for a new rail line from Rewari to Jaipur via Neemrana. This new line will provide a new option for passengers and directly benefit industrial areas. It also holds the potential to connect towns like Shahpura, Kotputli, and Behror to the rail network.
According to railway officials, this new rail line will be developed as an alternative corridor between Jaipur and Delhi. Currently, there is heavy pressure on the Alwar-Rewari route, leading to delays and congestion. The construction of the new route will alleviate this pressure and enable smoother train operations.
A key feature of the project is that the proposed track will pass through Neemrana. Neemrana is a crucial part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, hosting a large number of domestic and international companies. Rail connectivity will provide these industries with affordable and fast logistics facilities, boosting production and exports. Additionally, towns like Kotputli, Shahpura, and Behror are also expected to benefit directly from this project.
The Railway Board has issued a letter to the General Manager of North Western Railway for the final location survey of the proposed 191-kilometre-long route. An amount of ₹5.73 crore has been sanctioned for this purpose. After the survey is completed, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared and sent to the Board. Construction will commence upon approval. While the entire process is expected to take time, the survey is anticipated to begin soon.
According to railway officials, the new Jaipur-Rewari via Neemrana rail line is not just another track but a significant step towards strengthening the industrial and transportation infrastructure of North-West India. It will offer passengers a new route, reduce travel distance, and save time. Areas that have long been deprived of rail connectivity will be directly linked, fostering development, employment, and improved connectivity. Furthermore, this project will act as a bridge for industries, providing them with affordable and fast freight transport facilities, which is likely to increase investment in the region.
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