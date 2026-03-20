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Jaipur

Fraud Alert for LPG Users in Rajasthan: Police Warn Over OTP and Booking Scams

LPG Cylinder New Guidelines Rajasthan: The government claims that there is no shortage of gas and people are receiving it as per regulations. However, shortages persist in many places, and complaints of gas being sold on the black market are continuously surfacing.

2 min read

Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 20, 2026

Lpg Gas News

LPG Cylinder New Guidelines Rajasthan: The impact of the Iran-Israel war is continuously being observed. Gas shortages were already causing problems for people in Rajasthan, and now new guidelines have been issued. In fact, cyber fraudsters have become active regarding gas bookings, OTPs, and other matters. They are constantly trying to defraud people and are succeeding in some cases. This is why the Rajasthan Police have had to issue an advisory regarding this. The DGP has warned cylinder consumers and appealed for caution.

New Trap Amidst Gas Shortage, Police Issue Warning

In reality, the government claims there is no gas shortage and people are receiving it as per regulations. However, shortages persist in many places, and complaints of gas being available on the black market are continuously surfacing. Amidst all these issues, cyber fraudsters have now started emptying the accounts of gas consumers. According to DIG Shantanu Kumar Singh, who is associated with cyber safety, five methods are being employed to exploit the helplessness and haste of the general public, through which access to people's mobile phones and bank accounts is being gained. The police have clarified that trusting every phone call or message received in the name of a gas agency can prove costly.

Accounts Can Be Emptied Through These Five Methods, Be Alert and vigilant.

Police investigations reveal that cyber fraudsters are attempting to empty the accounts of cylinder consumers through not one or two, but five methods. The first method involves creating websites that closely resemble those of major companies and then scrutinising details under the guise of booking facilities. Additionally, after the cylinder is delivered, information is sought by posing as customer care and asking for reviews about the service. Furthermore, fraud and account information are being obtained by offering fake facilities such as OTP, subsidy, and booking gas 25 days in advance. Apart from this, people are also being defrauded in the name of providing assistance and new gas connections.

Police Officials Offer Advice on How to Avoid Being Scammed, Pay Attention

Regarding fraud through these methods, police officials associated with cyber safety have also provided ways to avoid them. Officials state that one should not share an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, or mobile phone access with anyone. Also, book gas only through official sources, and keep your OTP completely confidential until the delivery person specifically asks for it. If the payment for gas is deducted online, exercise extreme caution. The advisory states that if you experience any kind of fraud, immediately call 1930. Additionally, you can also report the incident to the special Rajasthan Police numbers 9256001930 or 9257510100.

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Published on:

20 Mar 2026 03:11 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Fraud Alert for LPG Users in Rajasthan: Police Warn Over OTP and Booking Scams

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