Fraud Alert for LPG Users in Rajasthan: Police Warn Over OTP and Booking Scams

In reality, the government claims there is no gas shortage and people are receiving it as per regulations. However, shortages persist in many places, and complaints of gas being available on the black market are continuously surfacing. Amidst all these issues, cyber fraudsters have now started emptying the accounts of gas consumers. According to DIG Shantanu Kumar Singh, who is associated with cyber safety, five methods are being employed to exploit the helplessness and haste of the general public, through which access to people's mobile phones and bank accounts is being gained. The police have clarified that trusting every phone call or message received in the name of a gas agency can prove costly.