Rajasthan Weather Update: Rain and Hailstorms Expected in 12 Districts Over Next Three Hours

IMD Alert in Rajasthan: The weather has been changing in many parts of Rajasthan since this morning. A drop in temperature has been recorded. The Meteorological Department has now issued an alert at 1 PM. Under this Yellow Alert, rain has been warned in 12 districts of Rajasthan.

According to the Meteorological Department, an alert has been issued for the next three hours in the districts of Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.