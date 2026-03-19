Rajasthan Weather Update: Rain and Hailstorms Expected in 12 Districts Over Next Three Hours

IMD Alert in Rajasthan: The weather has been changing in many parts of Rajasthan since this morning. A drop in temperature has been recorded. The Meteorological Department has now issued an alert at 1 PM. Under this Yellow Alert, rain has been warned in 12 districts of Rajasthan.
According to the Meteorological Department, an alert has been issued for the next three hours in the districts of Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.
Jaipur. The weather in Rajasthan has taken a sudden turn. Due to the activation of a Western Disturbance, rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms are occurring in many parts of the state. According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain was recorded in various parts of the state in the last 24 hours, with Barmer receiving the highest rainfall of 16.6 mm.
According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, there is a possibility of rain with strong winds (40-50 km per hour) in some areas of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, and Kota divisions on March 19. Hailstorms may also occur at some places during this period, and farmers and the general public have been advised to remain vigilant.
On March 20, rain with thunderstorms may continue in some parts of Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions, while the weather is expected to remain dry in most areas of Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Udaipur divisions. Thereafter, the weather is expected to be mainly clear across the state on March 21.
However, light rain may occur once again in some districts of Bikaner division and Shekhawati region on March 22. This change in weather has also affected the temperature. The maximum temperature has dropped by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, and the temperature remains below 36 degrees Celsius in most places. The Meteorological Department has advised people to stay in safe places during adverse weather, avoid unnecessary travel, and farmers to take necessary steps to protect their crops.
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