Rajasthan Roadways Gets 207 New Buses on Rajasthan Day; CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Flags Off Fleet

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma arrives to flag off the new buses. (Photo: Social)
Jaipur: On the occasion of Rajasthan Day, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma presented a major boost to public transport in the state by inducting 207 new buses into the fleet of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC). The Chief Minister flagged off the newly added buses from the Hirapura Bus Terminal on Ajmer Road on Thursday.
These buses have been included with the objective of providing affordable, safe, and better transport facilities to the general public under the state government's budget announcement. Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa, Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, and Minister Joga Ram Patel were also present at the event.
Earlier, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma inspected the facilities inside the contracted buses of Roadways. Following this, the Chief Minister performed a formal puja and then flagged off the new buses from the Hirapura Bus Terminal.
Among the 207 new buses received by Roadways, there are 100 Blue Line buses, 79 non-AC buses, and 28 AC buses. The operation of these buses will strengthen rural and urban connectivity. Additionally, new Roadways buses will be seen running on previously suspended routes. This will make the journey easier for passengers.
With the addition of 207 new buses to the Roadways fleet, the state's public transport system will be strengthened. Passengers will experience a more convenient, safe, and better journey. The operation of the new buses will particularly improve connectivity in rural and remote areas, which is expected to directly benefit the general public.
The new buses have been designed keeping in mind the seating and safety features for passengers. These buses will be operated on various routes across the state. According to Roadways officials, these buses will improve services on long-distance as well as inter-city routes.
During the event, a special initiative was also undertaken to promote road safety. CM Bhajanlal Sharma distributed ISI-marked helmets to 700 women road safety ambassadors. The aim of this initiative is to encourage the general public to use helmets. The government believes that such efforts will reduce road accidents and bring about positive changes towards safer transportation.
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