Jaipur Dravyavati River Bridges: Four new culverts to boost connectivity, benefiting 40,000 residents

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has begun preparations for the construction of these culverts. These bridges, to be built near Katewa Nagar, behind New Atish Market, near Devri STP, and near RIICO STP on the Dravyavati River, will ease the commute for residents of over 60 colonies. People will be able to travel directly from one side of the Dravyavati River to the other using these culverts.