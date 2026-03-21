Jaipur Dravyavati River Bridges: Four new culverts to boost connectivity, benefiting 40,000 residents

Jaipur: Four culverts (bridges) to be built on the Dravyavati River will directly connect the surrounding colonies. This will also reduce the vehicular pressure on major routes like Tonk Road, Gopalpura Bypass, and Shiprapath. Additionally, over 40,000 residents in the vicinity will benefit from these bridges, saving them long detours of 2.5 to 4 km for commuting.
The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has begun preparations for the construction of these culverts. These bridges, to be built near Katewa Nagar, behind New Atish Market, near Devri STP, and near RIICO STP on the Dravyavati River, will ease the commute for residents of over 60 colonies. People will be able to travel directly from one side of the Dravyavati River to the other using these culverts.
This will also provide relief to motorists struggling with traffic jams on the main roads. After the proposal for these culverts was approved in the 94th meeting of the Traffic Control Board, financial and administrative approval has also been issued in the meeting of the JDA Public Works Committee (PWC). The JDA will spend ₹16.67 crore on the construction of these culverts.
According to JDA officials, tenders will be invited in April as soon as technical approval is received. Following this, the work on the culverts will commence in May.
The Katewa Nagar culvert will connect New Sanganer Road and Govind Marg to Pandit T.M. Krishna Marg. This connectivity will directly benefit approximately 10,000 people from 10 to 15 surrounding colonies. Currently, people have to take an additional detour of 2 to 3 km, which will be eliminated after the construction of this culvert.
The culvert near Devri STP will connect Shipra Path Road to the Jupiter Dham Temple and Jagannathpuri. The construction of this culvert will facilitate the movement of over 9,000 people from approximately 30 colonies. The biggest advantage will be that people will no longer have to take a long detour via Durgapura, reducing the distance by 3 to 4 km.
The New Atish Market culvert will connect colonies around Gurjar ki Thadi and Shanti Marg to Shipra Road and Atish Market Road. This will ease the commute for hundreds of people who visit Atish Market daily. Additionally, approximately 15,000 residents in the area will directly benefit.
The culvert near RIICO STP, Sanganer, will be built between Taruchhaya Nagar and Sangasetu, connecting the Sanganer area along with 30 to 40 surrounding colonies. This culvert will connect 30-30 feet on both sides. This will save a detour of two to two and a half kilometers for more than 10,000 residents of the area.
Dense development has occurred around the Dravyavati River over time. The construction of culverts will provide relief to the residents of nearby colonies and also ease traffic on the main roads. However, this river is historic, and care should be taken during the construction of the culverts to ensure that its original flow path is not harmed.
- H. S. Sancheti, Former Chief Town Planner
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