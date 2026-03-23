Jaipur Sees Heavy Rainfall; IMD Puts 13 Districts on Double Alert

IMD Orange Alert: The weather in Rajasthan has changed once again. Since morning, heavy rain has been falling in Jaipur, with thunder and drizzle across many areas under dark clouds. Due to the effects of another weak western disturbance, the Meteorological Department has also issued a rain warning for today. An orange and yellow alert has been issued for the next 3 hours, starting at 7 AM.
Following changes in weather across Rajasthan, the Meteorological Department has issued alerts for several districts. According to the India Meteorological Department, an orange alert has been issued for the districts of Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Tonk, Jhunjhunu, and Sikar. These areas are likely to experience light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms in isolated places, lightning, and strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.
The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain vigilant. Specifically, it has appealed to people to stay in safe places during thunderstorms, not to take shelter under trees, and to unplug electronic devices.
Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Bundi, Ajmer, and Nagaur. These areas may experience light rainfall with gusty winds (30 to 40 kilometres per hour) in some places.
According to the Meteorological Department, slight changes may persist in some places in the coming days, and therefore, people have been advised to exercise caution.
On Sunday, light rain with thunderstorms was also observed in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Barmer, and Shekhawati. In Samdari, Balotra, there was heavy rain followed by a hailstorm around 8:30 PM. According to the Meteorological Centre, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in most other parts for the next 4-5 days. However, rain is anticipated in the Shekhawati region on March 25. On Sunday, a slight increase in day and night temperatures was recorded. The highest maximum temperature in the state on Sunday was recorded in Barmer at 35.2 degrees Celsius.
Sikar-29.0
Alwar-29.2
Sri Ganganagar-30.9
Jaipur-31.2
Bikaner-31.5
Jaisalmer-32.2
Ajmer-32.4
Churu-32.5
Pali-32.6
Nagaur-32.9
Jalore-33.5
Kota-34.0
Jodhpur-34.4
Chittorgarh-34.8
Barmer-35.3
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending