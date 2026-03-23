Jaipur Sees Heavy Rainfall; IMD Puts 13 Districts on Double Alert

On Sunday, light rain with thunderstorms was also observed in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Barmer, and Shekhawati. In Samdari, Balotra, there was heavy rain followed by a hailstorm around 8:30 PM. According to the Meteorological Centre, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in most other parts for the next 4-5 days. However, rain is anticipated in the Shekhawati region on March 25. On Sunday, a slight increase in day and night temperatures was recorded. The highest maximum temperature in the state on Sunday was recorded in Barmer at 35.2 degrees Celsius.