ANTF big action: Drugs reaching Rajasthan schools and colleges; 21 wanted traffickers held

Jaipur: If the Rajasthan Police are determined, they can apprehend criminals hiding across the seven seas. However, without the will, it becomes difficult to even reach criminals sitting in their homes. This fact is proven by a shocking revelation that has recently come to light.
It is noteworthy that notorious smugglers and criminals, whom the police could not apprehend for years, were put behind bars by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in just three months. This success of the ANTF has been revealed through a 'Patrika' investigation.
During this period, the ANTF seized narcotics worth ₹30.15 crore in 13 cases. Twenty-one proclaimed offenders, smugglers, and criminals were apprehended. Among them are many smugglers against whom cases were registered in several states, and the police had been trying to catch them for years. These smugglers include high-value targets, network operators, and kingpins managing inter-state supply chains.
Due to the increasing activities of drug trafficking and gangs supplying drugs to schools and colleges in the state, the government formed the ANTF in August. The objective was to uproot the hidden networks and bring smugglers to justice. Many smugglers kept changing their locations, while some had taken refuge in other states. The ANTF's strategy, intelligence, and use of technology helped in tracking them down.
The ANTF, along with the ATS, arrested the mastermind, Kamlesh alias Kartik, carrying a reward of ₹25,000, who was involved in setting up a drug factory worth ₹100 crore, from the Sangad area of Jaisalmer in October. The accused, Kamlesh, was running the drug business in a corporate style and had assigned different responsibilities to the gang members. He was apprehended when he came to settle the accounts of the gang.
Dinesh Bishnoi (27), a resident of Tiliya Goliya in the Luni area of Jodhpur, amassed a fortune by smuggling narcotics while living in his village. However, despite being involved in smuggling for four years, he remained under the police radar. He had cases registered against him in four districts and carried a reward of ₹25,000. The ANTF blocked his escape routes three days ago and apprehended him.
Separate operations are being conducted to apprehend drug smugglers by formulating a special action plan against them. The public is also appealed to provide information about any smuggler to the ANTF; their identity will be kept confidential.
- Vikas Kumar, IG, ANTF Rajasthan
