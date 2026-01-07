Army Day: Arms Exhibition to Start Tomorrow, Details Inside

Parade rehearsals will be held on January 9, 11, and 13 at Mahal Road, Jagatpura. On the first day, January 9, the Parade Commander's parade will take place from 10 AM to 12:25 PM. On January 11, the Chief of Staff's parade will be held at the same time, and on January 13, the GOC-in-C's parade will take place. An estimated 150,000 people are expected to be present during the rehearsals and the main parade. The main parade will also be held from 10 AM to 12:25 PM. Prior to this, a floral tribute ceremony will be held at the Inspiration Site from 9:05 AM to 9:16 AM.