7 January 2026,

Wednesday

Jaipur

Army Day: Arms Exhibition to Start Tomorrow, Details Inside

Arms exhibition to begin tomorrow, live demonstrations also to be held

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

Know Your Army

Army Day (Image: Patrika)

The Army and local administration have made extensive preparations for security and arrangements during the Army Parade to be held in the Pink City on the occasion of the 78th Army Day of the Indian Army. On the other hand, an Army arms exhibition will begin at Bhavani Niketan College Ground from Thursday. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will inaugurate it. During this, the arms, capabilities, and strength of the Army will be showcased. Wives of fallen soldiers will also be honoured. In the evening, the Army's Symphony Band will also perform.

Army Parade to Last 2 Hours 25 Minutes, Arrangements for 40,000 People

Parade rehearsals will be held on January 9, 11, and 13 at Mahal Road, Jagatpura. On the first day, January 9, the Parade Commander's parade will take place from 10 AM to 12:25 PM. On January 11, the Chief of Staff's parade will be held at the same time, and on January 13, the GOC-in-C's parade will take place. An estimated 150,000 people are expected to be present during the rehearsals and the main parade. The main parade will also be held from 10 AM to 12:25 PM. Prior to this, a floral tribute ceremony will be held at the Inspiration Site from 9:05 AM to 9:16 AM.

It is being reported that arrangements have been made for 40,000 people to be seated here. To attend the ceremony as spectators, every individual must possess an Aadhaar card or other ID card. Entry will not be permitted without it. Special security, traffic control, and crowd management arrangements have been made at the venue and surrounding areas. The Army Chief, Chief Minister, and several other VVIPs will also be present during the parade.

Online Registration Begins, Here's How You Can Register

The online registration process for individuals wishing to witness the Army Day Parade began on Tuesday evening and will continue until January 14. To register, individuals will need to log in with their own SSO ID. Subsequently, they can click on the Army Day Parade Registration option available under the G2C category within the Citizen App to complete their registration.

A single individual can make a maximum of two registrations. Confirmation of registration will also be sent via SMS, which will include information about guidelines, the route map, and the parking map. Applicants will also be able to choose which day they wish to watch the parade. Entry will also be permitted without a pass, and such spectators will be able to watch the parade while standing.

These Items Are Prohibited, You Will Be Ejected If Caught

- For security reasons, there will be a complete ban on carrying drones, cameras, ladies' purses, bags, flammable materials, powders, sharp objects, or any kind of objectionable material to the parade venue. If any individual is found with such items, they will not be granted entry. Notably, state-of-the-art equipment, which symbolised the Army's strong capabilities during Operation Sindoor, will also be grandly displayed in this exhibition. After the exhibition, the Army's Symphony Band will perform until 6:15 PM.

20,000 People Expected at Shaurya Sandhya

Shaurya Sandhya (Valour Evening) will be organised at SMS Stadium on January 10 and 15 from 5:30 PM to 7 PM. Approximately 20,000 people are expected to attend. On January 10, serving soldiers, ex-servicemen, gallantry award recipients, and their families will attend. On January 15, in addition to them, the general public will also be able to attend. The Army Chief, Defence Minister, and Chief Minister will also be present during this event. Wives of fallen soldiers and ex-servicemen will also be honoured during the programme. On January 14, an Army Investiture Ceremony, dinner, and a feast for ex-servicemen will also be held.

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Army Day: Arms Exhibition to Start Tomorrow, Details Inside

