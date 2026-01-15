Army Day Parade 2026: Tanks, guns and missiles roll through Jaipur, helicopters shower flowers

Jaipur: The Pink City of Jaipur witnessed a golden chapter in history today. The 78th Army Day of the Indian Army was celebrated for the first time outside Delhi and Army Cantonment, in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. Through a grand Army Day parade on Hare Krishna Marg (Palace Road) in Jagatpura, Jaipur became a stage for military valour, prowess, and discipline. The public witnessed the BrahMos missile and Pinaka launcher on the streets of Jaipur. Meanwhile, Air Force Apache helicopters performed stunts in the sky, designed to disorient enemies.