Army Day Parade 2026: Tanks, guns and missiles roll through Jaipur, helicopters shower flowers

Jaipur: The Pink City of Jaipur witnessed a golden chapter in history today. The 78th Army Day of the Indian Army was celebrated for the first time outside Delhi and Army Cantonment, in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. Through a grand Army Day parade on Hare Krishna Marg (Palace Road) in Jagatpura, Jaipur became a stage for military valour, prowess, and discipline. The public witnessed the BrahMos missile and Pinaka launcher on the streets of Jaipur. Meanwhile, Air Force Apache helicopters performed stunts in the sky, designed to disorient enemies.
The parade commenced with the awarding of the Sena Medal to soldiers martyred in Operation Sindoor. Following this, Army Officers decorated with Gallantry Awards saluted the Parade Commander. The parade showcased an impressive display of the Indian Army's modern military might.
Tanks, state-of-the-art artillery guns, missile systems, air defence systems, rocket launchers, drones, and robotic systems were used to send a message of the Indian Army's strength to the world. Combat helicopters of the Army showered flowers during the parade. Concurrently, Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jets performed an aerial pass, showcasing power and valour in the sky.
The Indian Army's 46-metre modular bridge, a rapidly deployable mechanical bridging system designed to quickly cross rivers and ditches, was also demonstrated during the parade.
The 61st Cavalry Contingent, a troop of horsemen, marched in the parade. The 61st Cavalry is the world's only active horse-mounted cavalry regiment. It was established in 1953 by the integration of State Forces Cavalry Units and holds the unique distinction of leading the last cavalry charge in history.
Among the tableaux displayed in the parade, a glimpse of Rajasthan's rich folk art and culture was seen alongside 'Operation Sindoor'. Additionally, a special performance by the Nepali Army band added an international flavour to the ceremony.
The enthusiasm of soldiers from the Bhairav Battalion, 61 Cavalry, Rajput Regiment, Madras Regiment, and Garhwal Regiment was evident in the parade. Furthermore, women's participation was also observed in the band, NCC cadets, and weapon displays.
Notably, the parade was led by recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, and Maha Vir Chakra. This sight further strengthened the spirit of patriotism and pride. Top military and constitutional dignitaries from the country and the state were present together at this historic event.
The chief guest of the event was the Governor of Mizoram, V.K. Singh. On this occasion, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and many other dignitaries and senior army officials were present.
