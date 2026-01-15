Army Day Parade: Army’s Might on Display on Jaipur’s Streets for the First Time; Tanks, Cannons, and Missiles Draw Attention

Indian Army Day 2026: Jaipur: The 78th Army Day is being celebrated on Mahal Road in Jagatpura, Jaipur. For the first time, the Army parade is taking place outside the cantonment. The chief guest for the event is the Governor of Mizoram, V.K. Singh. Before the parade commenced, a 10-minute award ceremony was held, honouring the 'Veeranganas' (brave women, often widows of fallen soldiers). Following this, the Army parade began, which will continue until 11:25 AM.
Present at the parade ground are the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, Governor of Mizoram V.K. Singh, Chief Minister BhajanLal Sharma, Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, along with several dignitaries and senior Army officials. More than 150,000 people have gathered to witness the historic Army parade.
Earlier, at 9 AM, the Chief of Defence Staff, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Advanced Headquarters Western Air Command, paid floral tributes at the Prerna Sthal in the Army Area. Subsequently, they arrived at the parade venue via an air cavalcade.
During the parade, tanks, artillery, missiles, drones, and robots are showcasing the might of the Indian Army. Jaguar fighter jets of the Indian Air Force performed an aerial pass, demonstrating power and valour in the sky. Meanwhile, Army attack helicopters are showering flowers during the parade.
The tableaux displayed in the parade offered a glimpse into Rajasthan's rich folk art and culture, alongside 'Operation Sindoor'.
Notably, the Army parade will be led by recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, and Maha Vir Chakra. This sight will further strengthen the spirit of patriotism and pride. Top military and constitutional officials from the country and the state will be present together at this historic event.
The simultaneous presence of all these individuals in Rajasthan will be a historic moment in itself. The parade will feature the enthusiasm of soldiers from the Bhairav Battalion, 61 Cavalry, Rajput Regiment, Madras Regiment, and Garhwal Regiment. Additionally, women's participation will be evident in the band, NCC cadets, and weapon displays.
An interaction with the dignitaries will take place after the parade, and the ceremony will conclude at 12:30 PM. In the evening, from 5 PM to 7 PM, a 'Shaurya Sandhya' (Evening of Valour) will be organised at SMS Stadium. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest. The Shaurya Sandhya will feature the honouring of 'Veeranganas' and ex-servicemen, a grand drone show, and cultural programmes.
Strict security arrangements have been made. Entry will not be permitted without a valid ID. The general public must arrive by 8:45 AM for entry; thereafter, no entry will be allowed. Attendees will not be permitted to leave the venue during the ceremony. Restrictions will be in place on several items, including cameras and bags, at the venue. Army, police, and intelligence agencies are deployed for multi-layered security.
