Asaram Granted Interim Bail for Six Months in Rape Case by Gujarat High Court on Health Grounds

Asaram News: The Gujarat High Court has granted a significant reprieve to Asaram, awarding him six months of interim bail in a 2013 rape case. A division bench comprising Justice Ilesh J. Vora and Justice R.T. Vachhani delivered this order on Thursday.
The court stated that this relief is being granted on the lines of an order by the Rajasthan High Court, which had previously provided Asaram temporary relief on health grounds.
Asaram was convicted in a case of rape of a woman in 2013. Prior to this, the Rajasthan High Court had also granted Asaram six months of interim bail last month. At that time, the court had stated that his condition was akin to unconsciousness and that adequate medical facilities were not available in the jail.
During Thursday's hearing, senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing for Asaram, argued for relief based on his age and deteriorating health. He further contended that the Rajasthan High Court had already granted relief on similar grounds, and therefore, the Gujarat High Court should take a similar step.
The state government's counsel, however, argued that if adequate facilities were not available in the Rajasthan jail, Asaram could be transferred to a jail in Gujarat, where he could receive the necessary medical care.
Meanwhile, the victim's lawyer, senior advocate BB Naik, informed the court that Asaram is not in a critical condition and has not been advised long-term hospital treatment. He opposed the granting of temporary relief by the court.
