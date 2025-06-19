Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway: Delhi now just two-and-a-half to three hours away, cars to zoom at 120 kmph on new route

Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway: The 67-kilometre Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway, connecting the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to Jaipur, is complete, and the road safety audit is also finished. Now, the only question is when this expressway will open and bring Delhi closer to Jaipur. Even NHAI officials are unable to provide a definite answer.
The Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway was scheduled for completion in November last year, but due to various reasons, the work was delayed by eight months, finally concluding in early June. Trials commenced before the road safety audit, and after the trials were completed, the road safety audit was also finished. However, NHAI officials are now awaiting the green signal from Delhi.
Officials from Jaipur and Dausa state that they have completed their work and are only waiting for the green signal from Delhi to commence operations. An inauguration ceremony is likely to precede the expressway’s opening. However, all these decisions rest with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at the central level.
Traffic Jams Due to Expressway Delay
Since the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway opened, Jaipur’s traffic has been diverted. Many vehicles travelling from Jaipur to Delhi now use the expressway via Dausa. This has led to traffic jams in Kanota, immediately outside Jaipur. The situation has become so severe that Kanota intersection experiences jams lasting 10 to 20 minutes. The situation worsens on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Additionally, occasional jams occur at various points between Jaipur and Dausa.
Delhi Now Just Two to Three Hours Away
Once the Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway opens, Delhi, Gurgaon, Sohna, and Faridabad will be much closer. After joining the expressway near Bagrana on the Jaipur-Agra Road, reaching Delhi will take only two to three hours.
Cars to Cruise at 120 kmph
Cars will be able to travel at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour. Travelling on the fully controlled expressway from Jaipur to Sohna and Gurgaon will not only alleviate traffic congestion but also eliminate the need for frequent speed adjustments. The Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway is a four-lane highway, while the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is an eight-lane highway. A six-lane expressway, approximately 20 kilometres long, connects Sohna and Gurgaon.
