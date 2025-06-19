Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway: Delhi now just two-and-a-half to three hours away, cars to zoom at 120 kmph on new route

The Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway was scheduled for completion in November last year, but due to various reasons, the work was delayed by eight months, finally concluding in early June. Trials commenced before the road safety audit, and after the trials were completed, the road safety audit was also finished. However, NHAI officials are now awaiting the green signal from Delhi.

Officials from Jaipur and Dausa state that they have completed their work and are only waiting for the green signal from Delhi to commence operations. An inauguration ceremony is likely to precede the expressway’s opening. However, all these decisions rest with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at the central level. Officials from Jaipur and Dausa state that they have completed their work and are only waiting for the green signal from Delhi to commence operations. An inauguration ceremony is likely to precede the expressway’s opening. However, all these decisions rest with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at the central level.

Traffic Jams Due to Expressway Delay Since the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway opened, Jaipur’s traffic has been diverted. Many vehicles travelling from Jaipur to Delhi now use the expressway via Dausa. This has led to traffic jams in Kanota, immediately outside Jaipur. The situation has become so severe that Kanota intersection experiences jams lasting 10 to 20 minutes. The situation worsens on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Additionally, occasional jams occur at various points between Jaipur and Dausa.

Delhi Now Just Two to Three Hours Away Once the Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway opens, Delhi, Gurgaon, Sohna, and Faridabad will be much closer. After joining the expressway near Bagrana on the Jaipur-Agra Road, reaching Delhi will take only two to three hours. Once the Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway opens, Delhi, Gurgaon, Sohna, and Faridabad will be much closer. After joining the expressway near Bagrana on the Jaipur-Agra Road, reaching Delhi will take only two to three hours.