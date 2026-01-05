Rajasthan Schools: Reopening on January 6th Amidst Cold Wave or Extended Holidays?

File Picture: Patrika
School Holidays: The winter holidays in government and private schools in Rajasthan concluded on January 5. Schools are set to reopen on January 6 for the new year 2026. However, a cold wave and fog persist in many districts of the state. This raises the question: could the school holidays be extended? In view of the cold wave, the district administration in Baran declared a holiday for all government and private schools in the district on January 5. This signals the beginning of extended school holidays.
The cold in Rajasthan is at its peak, with severe cold being experienced in many districts. According to meteorological department data, Mount Abu (Sirohi) recorded a temperature of zero degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day. Furthermore, in the last 24 hours, the night temperature in 7 cities across Rajasthan has dropped below 5 degrees Celsius. The daytime also experiences biting cold.
The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Dholpur, Karauli, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bundi, Baran, and Jhalawar districts on January 6. A cold wave alert has been issued for Alwar, Jaipur, Churu, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu. On January 7 and 8, a yellow alert for a cold wave has been issued for Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, and Jaipur. Meteorologists predict that severe cold will continue in the state for the next week, with the cold wave affecting districts in the Jaipur division for four days.
Following this alert from the meteorological department, parents have become vigilant. In several districts of Rajasthan, parents and teacher organisations are demanding an extension of holidays due to the severe cold and fog. They believe that the cold and fog in the morning hours can adversely affect children's health, making it particularly risky for young children and primary school students to attend school.
The Rajasthan government and the education department are closely monitoring the meteorological department's reports and the ground situation. If the cold does not abate in the coming days, a decision may be taken to extend the school holidays. For now, parents and students are awaiting further government orders.
Considering the severity of the weather, district collectors have the authority to declare holidays in their respective districts or change school timings.
This year, the winter holidays in government and private schools in Rajasthan began on December 25. The 12-day winter break concluded today, January 5.
