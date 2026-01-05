Rajasthan Schools: Reopening on January 6th Amidst Cold Wave or Extended Holidays?

School Holidays: The winter holidays in government and private schools in Rajasthan concluded on January 5. Schools are set to reopen on January 6 for the new year 2026. However, a cold wave and fog persist in many districts of the state. This raises the question: could the school holidays be extended? In view of the cold wave, the district administration in Baran declared a holiday for all government and private schools in the district on January 5. This signals the beginning of extended school holidays.