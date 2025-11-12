Rajasthan: Bisalpur Dam expansion to acquire 350 hectares from 68 villages

Bisalpur Dam (Photo–Patrika)
Jaipur: Preparations have begun to increase the storage capacity of the state's major drinking water source, Bisalpur Dam, by 9 per cent. For this, approximately 350 hectares of land in 68 villages will come under the submergence area. Out of these, 25 villages will be fully submerged, and 43 villages will be partially submerged. The survey and compensation determination for the affected farmers' land have been initiated.
According to the initial survey report, the dam will be able to hold 99 million cubic meters more water. The Water Resources Department has started the land acquisition process, which will take one to one and a quarter years to complete. During this period, the work to increase the height of the dam's gates will also be carried out. The people of Jaipur, Tonk, and Ajmer districts will benefit the most from the increased storage capacity of the dam, as more water supply will be possible. Additionally, upon connection with the Ramjal Setu Link Project, Dausa and Alwar districts will also benefit.
Following the Ramjal Setu Link Project (Revised ERCP), preparations are underway to bring 5,000 cusecs of water to Bisalpur Dam from the Brahmani River, which will be used by lakhs of people in 6 districts. The Brahmani River enters Chittorgarh from Madhya Pradesh. A barrage with a capacity of 54 million cubic meters will be built on this river in the Bhainsrodgarh area, and from here, the water will be brought to the Banas River, which passes through Bhilwara, covering a distance of approximately 132 kilometers.
The water from the Banas River will reach Bisalpur Dam. This is also why the dam's storage capacity is being increased. Water will be supplied from here to Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, and other districts.
