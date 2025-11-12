Rajasthan: Bisalpur Dam expansion to acquire 350 hectares from 68 villages

According to the initial survey report, the dam will be able to hold 99 million cubic meters more water. The Water Resources Department has started the land acquisition process, which will take one to one and a quarter years to complete. During this period, the work to increase the height of the dam's gates will also be carried out. The people of Jaipur, Tonk, and Ajmer districts will benefit the most from the increased storage capacity of the dam, as more water supply will be possible. Additionally, upon connection with the Ramjal Setu Link Project, Dausa and Alwar districts will also benefit.