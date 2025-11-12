Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Bisalpur Dam expansion to acquire 350 hectares from 68 villages

Bisalpur Dam: Work has begun to increase the capacity of the Bisalpur Dam. After the work is completed, the cities of Jaipur, Ajmer, and Tonk will be able to receive more water. Preparations are underway to store an additional 99 million cubic metres of water in the Bisalpur Dam.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

Bisalpur dam

Bisalpur Dam (Photo–Patrika)

Jaipur: Preparations have begun to increase the storage capacity of the state's major drinking water source, Bisalpur Dam, by 9 per cent. For this, approximately 350 hectares of land in 68 villages will come under the submergence area. Out of these, 25 villages will be fully submerged, and 43 villages will be partially submerged. The survey and compensation determination for the affected farmers' land have been initiated.

According to the initial survey report, the dam will be able to hold 99 million cubic meters more water. The Water Resources Department has started the land acquisition process, which will take one to one and a quarter years to complete. During this period, the work to increase the height of the dam's gates will also be carried out. The people of Jaipur, Tonk, and Ajmer districts will benefit the most from the increased storage capacity of the dam, as more water supply will be possible. Additionally, upon connection with the Ramjal Setu Link Project, Dausa and Alwar districts will also benefit.

Bisalpur Dam Expansion Plan

  • Capacity Increase - 9 per cent
  • Additional Water Storage - 99 million cubic metersAffected Area - 350 hectares
  • Project Duration - 1 to 1.5 yearsCurrent Status - Land acquisition process initiated

Water to be brought to Bisalpur Dam from Brahmani River

Following the Ramjal Setu Link Project (Revised ERCP), preparations are underway to bring 5,000 cusecs of water to Bisalpur Dam from the Brahmani River, which will be used by lakhs of people in 6 districts. The Brahmani River enters Chittorgarh from Madhya Pradesh. A barrage with a capacity of 54 million cubic meters will be built on this river in the Bhainsrodgarh area, and from here, the water will be brought to the Banas River, which passes through Bhilwara, covering a distance of approximately 132 kilometers.

The water from the Banas River will reach Bisalpur Dam. This is also why the dam's storage capacity is being increased. Water will be supplied from here to Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, and other districts.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

12 Nov 2025 08:24 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Bisalpur Dam expansion to acquire 350 hectares from 68 villages

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Delhi Blast: 3 Terrorists Arrested in Gujarat, Shocking Rajasthan Connection Revealed

Crime

Rajasthan to Begin Teacher Recruitment Next Month Amidst 1.19 Lakh Vacancies in Education Department

Rajasthan education department
Jaipur

Startup Mahakumbh to be Held in Jaipur, Government to Provide Up to Rs 5 Crore Aid to Selected Youth

Jaipur

Jaipur: Wall of Under-Construction Multi-Storey Building Collapses, House Owner Dies

Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather Update: Freezing Cold in Nagaur-Fatehpur, Weekend to Bring Intense Cold Torture

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.