Fog Alert: Rajasthan Braces for Extreme Cold Days and Dense Fog Over Next 48 Hours

Jaipur: The severe cold spell continues in Rajasthan. According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, dense to very dense fog prevailed in parts of Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Udaipur divisions on January 7. Cold day and in some places, severe cold day conditions were also recorded.
In the last 24 hours, the lowest maximum temperature was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius in Pilani and Jhunjhunu, which is 8.1 degrees below normal. In most areas, the minimum temperature was recorded between 4 and 10 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature between 12 and 25 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance is active over the Jammu region, and the influence of the Subtropical Westerly Jet Stream persists over North India, leading to the prevailing cold and fog conditions. The weather in the state is expected to remain dry for the next week. Dense fog and cold day conditions may re-emerge in the mornings over the next 2-3 days.
Severe cold day conditions are anticipated in some parts of East Rajasthan during the next 48 hours. Furthermore, a slight drop in minimum temperatures is expected in the next two to three days, with the possibility of cold waves in North Rajasthan. People have been advised to remain vigilant and take precautions against the cold.
Weather changes are expected in Jaipur city over the next few days. According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog is likely to prevail in the city from January 7 to 9, which may affect visibility in the mornings. During this period, the maximum temperature is estimated to be around 19 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be between 6 and 9 degrees Celsius.
The sky is expected to clear from January 10 onwards, with a slight increase in temperature. On January 12 and 13, the maximum temperature is anticipated to be 21 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be between 5 and 6 degrees Celsius. Citizens are advised to exercise caution while travelling in the mornings.
