Dense Fog Alert: Extremely dense fog expected in 10 districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, on January 8th

Rajasthan Weather Update: Jaipur. The effect of winter is continuously increasing in Rajasthan. According to the warning issued by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of very dense fog in 10 districts of the state on January 8. Along with this, the condition of very cold days may also persist in many places. Visibility is expected to be very low in the morning, which could affect road, rail, and general daily life. Vehicle drivers have been advised to drive at slow speeds and use fog lights. Elderly people, children, and sick individuals need to take special precautions to protect themselves from the cold.