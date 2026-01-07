7 January 2026,

Wednesday

Jaipur

Dense Fog Alert: Extremely dense fog expected in 10 districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, on January 8th

Visibility is expected to be very low in the morning, affecting road, rail, and general public life. Vehicle drivers have been advised to drive slowly and use fog lights.

less than 1 minute read


Jaipur



Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026



Rajasthan Weather Update: Jaipur. The effect of winter is continuously increasing in Rajasthan. According to the warning issued by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of very dense fog in 10 districts of the state on January 8. Along with this, the condition of very cold days may also persist in many places. Visibility is expected to be very low in the morning, which could affect road, rail, and general daily life. Vehicle drivers have been advised to drive at slow speeds and use fog lights. Elderly people, children, and sick individuals need to take special precautions to protect themselves from the cold.

According to the Meteorological Department, very dense fog is likely to be recorded on January 8 in the districts of Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, and Tonk. Visibility in these areas may be significantly reduced in the morning, which will affect the traffic system.

Districts with Very Dense Fog on January 8



















































Serial No.District
1Bharatpur
2Bundi
3Dausa
4Jaipur
5Jhunjhunu
6Karauli
7Kota
8Sawai Madhopur
9Sikar
10Tonk

Published on:

07 Jan 2026 02:24 pm

