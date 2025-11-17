BLO preparing voter list dies by suicide, accuses officials in note; wife and children in shock

Mukeshchand Jangid (Photo: Patrika)
Sinwar Mor (Jaipur): Mukesh Chand Jangid, a BLO (Booth Level Officer) preparing the voter list, committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on Sunday morning at the Bindayaka railway crossing. A suicide note was found in the BLO's pocket, in which he accused officials of harassment and constant work pressure due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme.
He also alleged that he was threatened with suspension if he did not complete the work. Upon receiving the information, Bindayaka police reached the spot, conducted a post-mortem of the body at SMS Hospital, and handed it over to the family.
The police stated that Mukesh Chand Jangid (48), a resident of Dharampura on Kalwar Road, committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at 5:10 AM on Sunday. Mukesh reached the Bindayaka railway crossing on his bike, where the gate was closed. As the train approached the crossing from Bindayaka station, Mukesh parked his bike and went onto the railway line.
As soon as the news of the death of his elder son, Mukesh Chand, reached his father Nanga Ram's house, chaos erupted. In the evening, when the body reached home, his wife Meena Devi, daughters Annu and Jyoti, and son Anshu fainted while crying.
His brother Gajanan said that upon receiving the information, they reached the Bindayaka railway crossing. There, Mukesh's money and keys were found in one pocket, and a suicide note was in the other. Reading the suicide note, it contained allegations of harassment by a person named Tarachand Bunkar.
The police took the suicide note from them. When asked to take a photo of the suicide note, the police personnel refused. Mukesh was posted at a government school in Nari Ka Bas. He has two daughters and one son.
Mukesh was one of our best BLOs. He had been serving as a BLO for eleven years. No punitive action was ever taken against him. Nevertheless, if any allegations come to light, a separate investigation will be conducted.
- Meghraj Meena, Deputy District Election Officer, Jaipur
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending