Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

BLO preparing voter list dies by suicide, accuses officials in note; wife and children in shock

BLO Mukeshchand Jangid, who was preparing the voter list, committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. A suicide note found in his pocket alleged pressure from the survey schedule and harassment by officials. The police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 17, 2025

Jaipur News

Mukeshchand Jangid (Photo: Patrika)

Sinwar Mor (Jaipur): Mukesh Chand Jangid, a BLO (Booth Level Officer) preparing the voter list, committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on Sunday morning at the Bindayaka railway crossing. A suicide note was found in the BLO's pocket, in which he accused officials of harassment and constant work pressure due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme.

He also alleged that he was threatened with suspension if he did not complete the work. Upon receiving the information, Bindayaka police reached the spot, conducted a post-mortem of the body at SMS Hospital, and handed it over to the family.

The police stated that Mukesh Chand Jangid (48), a resident of Dharampura on Kalwar Road, committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at 5:10 AM on Sunday. Mukesh reached the Bindayaka railway crossing on his bike, where the gate was closed. As the train approached the crossing from Bindayaka station, Mukesh parked his bike and went onto the railway line.

As soon as the news of the death of his elder son, Mukesh Chand, reached his father Nanga Ram's house, chaos erupted. In the evening, when the body reached home, his wife Meena Devi, daughters Annu and Jyoti, and son Anshu fainted while crying.

Suicide note found, not even allowed to take photos

His brother Gajanan said that upon receiving the information, they reached the Bindayaka railway crossing. There, Mukesh's money and keys were found in one pocket, and a suicide note was in the other. Reading the suicide note, it contained allegations of harassment by a person named Tarachand Bunkar.

The police took the suicide note from them. When asked to take a photo of the suicide note, the police personnel refused. Mukesh was posted at a government school in Nari Ka Bas. He has two daughters and one son.

Mukesh was one of our best BLOs. He had been serving as a BLO for eleven years. No punitive action was ever taken against him. Nevertheless, if any allegations come to light, a separate investigation will be conducted.
- Meghraj Meena, Deputy District Election Officer, Jaipur

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

17 Nov 2025 09:52 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / BLO preparing voter list dies by suicide, accuses officials in note; wife and children in shock

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Maulvi’s Arrest in Rajasthan: ATS Recovers 3 Lakh Hidden Photos, Uncovers Large Conspiracy

Barmer Maulana
Jaipur

Tarot Card Reading 17 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

V. Srinivas Appointed New Chief Secretary of Rajasthan

Jaipur

Tarot Horoscope 16 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Rajasthan Police Result 2025: Successful Candidates to Appear for PET/PST in Early December

Rajasthan Police Result 2025
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.