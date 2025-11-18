Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bullet Train to Transform Rajasthan's Future, Unlocking New Possibilities from Tourism to Employment

Bullet Train in Rajasthan: The Delhi-Ahmedabad bullet train route will be 875 km long. The train will pass through seven districts and 335 villages in Rajasthan. Out of a total of 11 stations, nine stations are proposed in Rajasthan. This project is considered a big step for rail connectivity and regional development.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

Bullet Train in Rajasthan

Bullet Train in Rajasthan: The future of high-speed rail corridors in Rajasthan is now becoming clear. The proposed bullet train between Delhi and Ahmedabad will soon be seen running on Rajasthan's land, marking the beginning of a new era for tourism and employment.

This high-speed rail corridor will have a total length of 875 kilometres, of which approximately 657 kilometres will fall within Rajasthan. The train will pass through about 335 villages across seven districts of Rajasthan: Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, and Dungarpur.

A total of 11 stations are proposed on this route, of which 9 will be in Rajasthan. Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Behror, Shahjahanpur, Vijayanagar, and Kherwada will be among the major stoppages. The train will directly connect tourist cities and historical heritage sites, acquainting passengers with Rajasthan's culture, heritage, and new avenues of development.

The biggest relief will be in terms of time

Currently, the journey from Delhi to Ahmedabad by train takes about 14 hours, but once the bullet train starts, this journey will be completed in just 3 to 4 hours. The train's speed will be up to 350 kilometres per hour, which could prove to be the fastest passenger train service in India. This route will pass through tunnels, bridges, hilly terrains, and five major rivers of the country, making it a significant technical achievement.

Boost for Tourism and Economy

The high-speed rail will not only reduce travel time but will also inject new energy into Rajasthan's tourist destinations. Travel destinations like Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, and Chittorgarh will become more accessible on an international level. Experts believe this will lead to a significant increase in the local economy, hotel industry, transportation, trade, and employment opportunities.

Jodhpur Currently Off Route, But Test Track Ready

Jodhpur, a major tourist hub, has not been included in this corridor. However, a high-speed test track is being prepared in the Jodhpur railway division, where trials for the bullet train are likely to take place in the future. According to the Ministry of Railways, speed standards will be set after a feasibility study, and a strategy to gradually increase speed is also being considered.

Bullet Train Network to Expand from Mumbai to Delhi

Currently, about 300 kilometres of track for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor has been completed. The plan is to extend it further to Delhi, creating India's first long bullet train network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Gujarat, inspected the under-construction bullet train station in Surat. He reviewed the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor during this time. PM Modi also met with the employees engaged in the construction of the bullet train station. The employees said that the bullet train is our identity. This achievement is ours, yours, and Modi Ji's.

During this, PM Modi asked the employees about any difficulties they were facing or whether the construction work was progressing on schedule. PM Modi said, "The bullet train is not just about high speed, but it is India's new growth story. Including a large part of Rajasthan in this project will prove to be a game-changer for the state."

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Bullet Train to Transform Rajasthan's Future, Unlocking New Possibilities from Tourism to Employment

