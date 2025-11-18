Bullet Train to Transform Rajasthan's Future, Unlocking New Possibilities from Tourism to Employment

Currently, the journey from Delhi to Ahmedabad by train takes about 14 hours, but once the bullet train starts, this journey will be completed in just 3 to 4 hours. The train's speed will be up to 350 kilometres per hour, which could prove to be the fastest passenger train service in India. This route will pass through tunnels, bridges, hilly terrains, and five major rivers of the country, making it a significant technical achievement.