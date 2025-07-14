Bullet Train to Traverse 7 Rajasthan Districts, 335 Villages

Trials for India's first bullet train will take place in Rajasthan. A 60-kilometre-long dedicated rail trial track, the first of its kind in the country, is being built between Gudha Salt and Thathana Mithdi under the supervision of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited. The unique feature of this track is that it will allow trials of high-speed trains (up to 200 km/h), regular passenger trains, and freight trains. Until now, India lacked a dedicated trial track. Therefore, trials of new coaches, engines, or freight wagons were conducted on regular operational tracks, often affecting normal traffic. This track is nearing completion.