Bullet Train to Traverse 7 Rajasthan Districts, 335 Villages

The dream of a bullet train in Rajasthan could become a reality in the next few years. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Delhi-Ahmedabad bullet train project has been prepared. Now, approval from the central government is awaited. The Delhi-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will pass through seven districts of Rajasthan. Once the bullet train between Delhi and Ahmedabad is operational, the journey between the two cities will be reduced from 14 hours to just 3-4 hours. The Delhi-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor will be 875 kilometres long.
The Delhi-Ahmedabad bullet train will connect all major tourist cities. This will give a significant boost to Rajasthan's tourism sector. Of the 875-kilometre-long train route, 657 kilometres will be in Rajasthan. The train will pass through seven districts of Rajasthan: Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, and Dungarpur. According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, there is a plan to build a total of 11 stations on this route between Delhi and Ahmedabad, of which 9 will be in Rajasthan. These include Jaipur, Ajmer, Behror, Shahjahanpur, Vijayanagar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, and Kherwara.
Both the general public and tourists eagerly await this train, as its launch will allow tourists arriving from Delhi or Gujarat to reach their destinations much faster. It is reported that the train will run at a speed of 350 kilometres per hour. The Delhi-Ahmedabad train route will pass through numerous tunnels, bridges, and hilly areas. It will also cross five major rivers in the country.
Starting from Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi, the Delhi-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line will pass through 335 villages across seven districts of Rajasthan, offering passengers a glimpse into the state's rich heritage. The train will connect major cities like Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, and Chittorgarh, which are popular travel destinations. It is believed that the launch of this train will also boost the regional economy.
According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for the Delhi-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor. Jodhpur, a city renowned for its tourism, had long awaited high-speed rail connectivity, but it has not been included in the Ahmedabad-Delhi bullet train corridor. A high-speed test track is being prepared in the Jodhpur railway division, where bullet train trials will be conducted in the future.
Trials for India's first bullet train will take place in Rajasthan. A 60-kilometre-long dedicated rail trial track, the first of its kind in the country, is being built between Gudha Salt and Thathana Mithdi under the supervision of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited. The unique feature of this track is that it will allow trials of high-speed trains (up to 200 km/h), regular passenger trains, and freight trains. Until now, India lacked a dedicated trial track. Therefore, trials of new coaches, engines, or freight wagons were conducted on regular operational tracks, often affecting normal traffic. This track is nearing completion.