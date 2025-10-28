Jaipur Bus Fire: Bus reduced to ashes, death toll may rise; three burnt alive so far

A major and tragic accident occurred today in Todi village, under the Manoharpur police station area of Shahpura, near Jaipur. A bus carrying labourers from UP came into contact with a high-tension electricity line, causing a fierce fire on the bus. In this heart-wrenching incident, 3 labourers died on the spot, while 10 others sustained severe burn injuries.
According to information, the bus, filled with labourers, was heading towards a brick kiln in Todi when its upper part touched the high-tension electricity wires passing over a field. As soon as the wires made contact, a powerful current surged through the bus, and within moments, the bus turned into a ball of fire.
Upon receiving information about the accident, chaos erupted at the scene. Local residents risked their lives to douse the flames and rescue the injured labourers. Manoharpur police station also reached the spot immediately after being informed.
With the help of the police and local people, all the injured labourers were taken to Shahpura Sub-District Hospital. During primary treatment, it was discovered that 3 labourers had died due to electrocution and burns. Meanwhile, 5 severely burnt labourers, in critical condition, were immediately referred to Jaipur for better treatment. Other injured individuals are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Hospital.
The police stated that the bus was bringing labourers who work at the brick kiln. An investigation is underway to determine how the high-tension line was so low and whether there was negligence on the part of the bus driver. This incident has cast a pall of grief over the region.
