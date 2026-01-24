Bus Strike: Private buses halt across Rajasthan today, sleeper services to run

Rajasthan Private Bus Strike: Private bus services in Rajasthan will be completely halted on January 24. The state's bus operators have announced a statewide strike, accusing the transport department of discriminatory practices and taking action against the Motor Vehicles Act.
During this strike, called at the behest of Rajasthan Bus Operators Association State President Satyanarayan Sahu, private buses across the state will remain off the roads. However, sleeper coach buses have been exempted from the strike.
State Spokesperson for the association, Jagdish Chandra Ojha, stated on Friday that the Transport Commissioner is exerting continuous undue pressure on commercial vehicles in the state, particularly private bus operators. He alleged that incorrect challans are being issued to private buses despite no provision for such action in the Motor Vehicles Act. Furthermore, transport officials are being given illegal targets, and their IDs are being suspended if these targets are not met.
Ojha also said that forcing passengers off buses mid-route is extremely inhumane and against regulations. Despite clear provisions for windows and ladders in stage carriage buses, these are being forcibly removed, and in many cases, vehicles are being seized, causing financial losses to bus operators.
Kailash Sharma, President of the Bus Operators Society Rajasthan, stated that the transport department is taking action against buses contrary to the central government's policy. Bus operators will protest against this.
He added that this strike has the support of all bus operator organizations in the state. Bus operators have warned that if their demands are not addressed promptly, the agitation will be intensified. Passengers may face inconvenience due to the strike.
