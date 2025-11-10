Cold wave: Will Rajasthan soon face biting chill? Weather department issues key update

Jaipur: Winter has now fully arrived in Rajasthan. The impact of snowfall in North India is clearly visible in the state. A cold wave swept through Sikar and Tonk on Sunday, increasing the effect of the cold in the morning and night. Although there was some relief due to strong sunshine during the day, the cold winds in the morning and evening forced people to seek refuge in warm clothes.
According to the Meteorological Department, the cold will remain stable for the next week. No significant temperature fluctuations are expected. The sky will remain clear during the day with sunshine, but after the evening, cold winds will deepen the feeling of cold. Weather experts say that the upper air cyclonic circulation over North Haryana and Himachal region has now weakened, due to which the weather in Rajasthan will remain dry for now, and there will be no significant change in temperature.
On Sunday, the maximum temperature in most parts of the state was recorded between 30 °C and 33 °C. The highest temperature was 33.6 degrees in Barmer, while it was recorded at 29 degrees in Jaipur and 28.8 degrees Celsius in Udaipur. At night, the minimum temperature in many cities dropped below 10 degrees. Fatehpur remained the coldest, with the mercury falling to 7 degrees.
The cold wave in Sikar and Tonk affected daily life. People were seen enjoying hot beverages amidst the morning fog and cold winds on the roads. The Meteorological Department estimates that this pattern of cold will continue in the coming days, and a further drop in minimum temperature may be seen by the end of November.
