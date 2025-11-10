Cold wave: Will Rajasthan soon face biting chill? Weather department issues key update

According to the Meteorological Department, the cold will remain stable for the next week. No significant temperature fluctuations are expected. The sky will remain clear during the day with sunshine, but after the evening, cold winds will deepen the feeling of cold. Weather experts say that the upper air cyclonic circulation over North Haryana and Himachal region has now weakened, due to which the weather in Rajasthan will remain dry for now, and there will be no significant change in temperature.