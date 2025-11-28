Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

December Weather Forecast: Rajasthan braces for biting cold as IMD predicts sharp temperature drop

Rajasthan may experience the impact of severe cold from the first week of December.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 28, 2025

IMD issued yellow alert for cold wave

Representative image: Patrika

Rajasthan Weather Update: Rajasthan may face severe cold from the first week of December. According to the Meteorological Department, there could be a sudden drop in temperature due to the effect of northern winds, which will intensify the cold.

IMD Update: Temperature to Drop

After observing changes in the weather for the past few days, indications of severe cold are now being received for December. While the maximum and minimum temperatures had increased compared to the previous week, the minimum temperature may drop by 3-4 degrees in the first week of December.

Rain Alert: Rain in Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur

The effect of a Western Disturbance is being observed in Rajasthan. Due to this, light rain and drizzle have occurred in some areas. Drizzle is occurring in some parts of Jaipur, Ajmer, and Udaipur districts, while clouds have also remained in many areas. However, the Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather is likely to remain dry in most areas in the coming days.

Dense Fog Alert: Yellow Alert for Fog

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for November 29 and 30. Dense fog may occur in the southeastern parts of the state on these days. In view of this, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Salumbar, Tonk, and Jaipur districts.

