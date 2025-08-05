Demolition Drive Targets 4276 Dilapidated Houses in Rajasthan; 205 Sealed, 175 Demolished

The Rajasthan government has swung into action to curb accidents caused by dilapidated buildings. So far, 4276 dilapidated buildings have been identified. Of these, 175 have been demolished and 205 sealed.
Action is pending on 1533 buildings, while the owners of 2362 dilapidated buildings have been asked to vacate them. Many of these properties are entangled in legal disputes.
The Department of Local Self-Government has asked all municipal bodies to seal or demolish dilapidated buildings and submit reports. They have also been instructed to ensure that warning boards are displayed in front of such buildings and warned against negligence.
Jodhpur city tops the list, with both its north and south municipal corporations having 322 dilapidated buildings. Bikaner has 150, and Jaipur Heritage has 126 identified buildings.
35 buildings were sealed in Bijolia, 30 in Bikaner, 20 in Mangrol, 15 in Shahpura, 13 in Siswali, 11 in Jaipur Heritage, 10 in Khandela, 8 each in Marwar Junction and Indragarh, and 7 in Baran.
11 buildings were demolished in Deeg, 10 each in Jobner and Chhoti Sadri, 8 in Kota North, 7 each in Buhana and Jalore, and 6 each in Hamirgarh, Balotra, and Sagwara, and 5 in Medta City.
Jodhpur South- 175
Bikaner- 150
Jodhpur North- 147
Jaipur Heritage- 126
Pali- 97
Baran- 90
Beawar- 85
Jalore- 83
Sawai Madhopur- 75
Chittorgarh- 73