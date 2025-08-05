5 August 2025,

Tuesday

Jaipur

Demolition Drive Targets 4276 Dilapidated Houses in Rajasthan; 205 Sealed, 175 Demolished

In Rajasthan, 175 dilapidated buildings have been demolished and 205 sealed so far.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

Bulldozers demolished houses
Photo- Patrika Network (File Photo)

The Rajasthan government has swung into action to curb accidents caused by dilapidated buildings. So far, 4276 dilapidated buildings have been identified. Of these, 175 have been demolished and 205 sealed.

Action is pending on 1533 buildings, while the owners of 2362 dilapidated buildings have been asked to vacate them. Many of these properties are entangled in legal disputes.

The Department of Local Self-Government has asked all municipal bodies to seal or demolish dilapidated buildings and submit reports. They have also been instructed to ensure that warning boards are displayed in front of such buildings and warned against negligence.

Jodhpur city tops the list, with both its north and south municipal corporations having 322 dilapidated buildings. Bikaner has 150, and Jaipur Heritage has 126 identified buildings.

Over 50 Dilapidated Buildings Here

Dungarpur, Udaipur, Hanumangarh, Behror, Nagaur, Rajsamand, Jaipur Greater, and Amet urban bodies.

Bijolia Leads in Sealing

35 buildings were sealed in Bijolia, 30 in Bikaner, 20 in Mangrol, 15 in Shahpura, 13 in Siswali, 11 in Jaipur Heritage, 10 in Khandela, 8 each in Marwar Junction and Indragarh, and 7 in Baran.

Deeg Number One in Demolitions

11 buildings were demolished in Deeg, 10 each in Jobner and Chhoti Sadri, 8 in Kota North, 7 each in Buhana and Jalore, and 6 each in Hamirgarh, Balotra, and Sagwara, and 5 in Medta City.

Top Ten Municipalities and Identified Buildings

Jodhpur South- 175

Bikaner- 150

Jodhpur North- 147

Jaipur Heritage- 126

Pali- 97

Baran- 90

Beawar- 85

Jalore- 83

Sawai Madhopur- 75

Chittorgarh- 73

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

05 Aug 2025 08:47 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Demolition Drive Targets 4276 Dilapidated Houses in Rajasthan; 205 Sealed, 175 Demolished
