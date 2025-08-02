2 August 2025,

Saturday

Demolition Order for 2699 Buildings in Rajasthan

Rajasthan News: Authorities in Rajasthan have initiated action to seal and demolish 2699 dilapidated buildings that have been identified as unsafe.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

dilapidated buildings will be demolished in Rajasthan
Representative image | Photo: Meta AI

Rajasthan News: The Rajasthan government has initiated action to seal and demolish 2699 dilapidated buildings across the state.

Following recent incidents in Jhalawar and Jaisalmer resulting in children's deaths, the Department of Local Self-Government held a meeting on Thursday with heads of all 224 urban local bodies, issuing strict instructions in this regard.

Ravi Jain, Secretary of the Department of Local Self-Government, informed the meeting that 2699 dilapidated buildings have been identified across the state's urban local bodies.

The process of sealing and demolishing these buildings, as per regulations, has begun. Jain instructed all commissioners and executive officers to conduct regular inspections in their areas and erect clear warning boards in front of dilapidated buildings to inform the public of the danger and prevent accidents.

Action Taken in Anticipation of Rain

In view of the anticipated heavy rainfall, the Department of Local Self-Government is on high alert. Ravi Jain instructed officials of the urban local bodies to take immediate action to provide relief to the public. He specifically emphasised the safety of the electrical system, ordering coordination with engineers from the electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) to immediately repair loose wires along roads.

Instructions were also given to remove wires hanging near electricity poles, distribution panels (DPs), cable boxes, and switch boxes, and to repair broken switch box lids.

Preparations to Prevent Electrocution

Jain instructed that fire engines, technical equipment, and staff be kept ready at all times to prevent accidental fires or electrocution. He stated that all bodies must be fully prepared to handle any emergency situation.

Review of the 'Hariyali Rajasthan' Campaign

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the plantation work under the 'Hariyali Rajasthan' campaign. Officials were instructed to carry out plantation work according to the targets set for their respective areas. DLB Director Pratik Juikar, Municipal Corporation Heritage Commissioner Dr. Nidhi Patel, Additional Director Shyam Singh, and heads of all urban local bodies participated in the meeting via video conferencing.

Public Safety Paramount - Ravi Jain

Ravi Jain stated that public safety is the government's top priority. Swift action will be taken to demolish dilapidated buildings and repair the electrical system. All bodies have been instructed to prioritise the identification and demolition of dilapidated buildings in their areas. Furthermore, swift action should be taken to prevent electricity-related accidents during the rainy season.

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 01:04 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Demolition Order for 2699 Buildings in Rajasthan
