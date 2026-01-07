Rajasthan: Dense fog and cold wave grip 20 districts; schools shut in 7 more districts, Mount Abu at freezing point for fifth day

Jaipur: The biting cold has intensified in Rajasthan. Morning and evening cold winds have left people shivering. Night and day temperatures have dropped by five to nine degrees in various districts of Rajasthan. Dense fog, accompanied by cold winds, has disrupted daily life.
The mercury in Mount Abu, in the state, has remained at the freezing point for the fifth consecutive day. According to the Meteorological Centre, dense fog and cold winds are expected to affect 20 districts for the next four days. Meanwhile, amidst the rising cold, holidays have been announced for students from nursery to Class 8 in seven districts. School timings have been changed for students in higher classes. Separately, a 70-year-old sadhu died at Luni railway station in Jodhpur.
The Meteorological Centre has issued an alert for dense fog, cold wave, and cold day conditions in the districts of Alwar, Baran, Bundi, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Udaipur, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar. According to the Meteorological Centre, the minimum night temperature in five cities was recorded below four degrees Celsius.
Kotputli-Behror, Jhunjhunu, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur: Holidays for Classes 1 to 8 from January 7 to 10.
Kota and Barmer: Holidays for Classes 1 to 8 on January 7 and 8.
Bhiwadi: Holidays for nursery to Class 5 until January 10. For Classes 6 to 12, school will operate from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM.
Bhilwara: All schools operating in two shifts will function from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM from January 7 to January 10.
Jodhpur: Instructions issued for all government and private schools to commence operations at 10:00 AM.
Dungarpur and Bundi: Holidays for students of Classes 1 to 5 in Anganwadi centres and government and private schools.
Ajmer: Two-day holiday for Anganwadi centres and Classes up to 5th grade, while timings for Classes 6 to 12 will be from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM.
Nagaur: Holidays for students of Classes 1 to 5 from January 6 to 8.
Jhalawar: Holidays for students of Classes 1 to 8 until January 10.
Baran: Holidays for students of Classes 1 to 8 until January 7.
Chittorgarh: Two-day holiday for Classes 1 to 8.
Bhilwara: Holidays for Classes 1 to 8 in Anganwadi centres and schools until January 8.
Jaipur: Holidays for Classes up to 5th grade until January 10, while holidays for Classes 6 to 8 until January 8.
Sikar: Holidays for Classes 1 to 8 from January 6 to 10, school timings for students of Classes 9 to 12 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Bharatpur: Three-day holiday for schools in Classes 1 to 8.
Kota: Holidays in Anganwadi centres until January 14, holiday in schools for Classes 1 to 8 today.
Jaisalmer: Schools will open at 10:00 AM from January 6 to 12.
Churu: Holidays until January 10 for Pre-Primary to Class 5, and until January 7 for Classes 6 to 8.
Alwar: Holidays until January 10 for Classes up to 5th grade, school timings for Classes 6 to 12 from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM.
Udaipur: School timings from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending