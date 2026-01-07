Rajasthan: Dense fog and cold wave grip 20 districts; schools shut in 7 more districts, Mount Abu at freezing point for fifth day

Dungarpur and Bundi: Holidays for students of Classes 1 to 5 in Anganwadi centres and government and private schools.

Ajmer: Two-day holiday for Anganwadi centres and Classes up to 5th grade, while timings for Classes 6 to 12 will be from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

Nagaur: Holidays for students of Classes 1 to 5 from January 6 to 8.

Jhalawar: Holidays for students of Classes 1 to 8 until January 10.

Baran: Holidays for students of Classes 1 to 8 until January 7.

Chittorgarh: Two-day holiday for Classes 1 to 8.

Bhilwara: Holidays for Classes 1 to 8 in Anganwadi centres and schools until January 8.

Jaipur: Holidays for Classes up to 5th grade until January 10, while holidays for Classes 6 to 8 until January 8.

Sikar: Holidays for Classes 1 to 8 from January 6 to 10, school timings for students of Classes 9 to 12 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Bharatpur: Three-day holiday for schools in Classes 1 to 8.

Kota: Holidays in Anganwadi centres until January 14, holiday in schools for Classes 1 to 8 today.

Jaisalmer: Schools will open at 10:00 AM from January 6 to 12.

Churu: Holidays until January 10 for Pre-Primary to Class 5, and until January 7 for Classes 6 to 8.

Alwar: Holidays until January 10 for Classes up to 5th grade, school timings for Classes 6 to 12 from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM.

Udaipur: School timings from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.