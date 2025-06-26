Double Alert: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Forecast for 25 Rajasthan Districts

Yellow Alert for 20 Districts of Rajasthan Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 20 districts. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with strong winds at various locations in and around Jaipur, Jaipur City, Bhilwara, Karauli, Dholpur, Dausa, Baran, Bharatpur, Nagaur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Pali, Jhunjhunu, Sri Ganganagar, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Baran, Sirohi, and Udaipur districts. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the wind speed during this period is likely to be 20-30 KMPH.

Highest Rainfall in Rajasthan Recorded at Bhuganda (115 MM) According to Meteorological Department data, light to moderate and in some places heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning was recorded at several places in eastern Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning was recorded at some places in western Rajasthan. The highest rainfall in eastern Rajasthan was recorded at Bhuganda (Banswara) at 115 MM.

Jaisalmer Records Highest Temperature According to Meteorological Department data, the highest temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded at 42.4 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, and the highest minimum temperature was recorded at 30.5 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer.