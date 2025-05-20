scriptEarly Monsoon Arrival Predicted for Rajasthan in 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Jaipur

Early Monsoon Arrival Predicted for Rajasthan in 2025

The news of the potential arrival of the south-west monsoon next month, ahead of schedule, is a welcome relief amidst the scorching heatwave that Rajasthan has been experiencing throughout May.

JaipurMay 20, 2025 / 02:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Weather: The news of the potential arrival of the south-west monsoon in the next month, earlier than expected, is a welcome relief amidst the scorching heat affecting Rajasthan in May. During the day, the sky seems to rain fire, and even at night, the hot gusts of wind are unsettling.
Amidst the intense heat, the Meteorological Department has predicted the monsoon’s arrival in Kerala earlier than scheduled. It has also claimed that the monsoon will arrive in Rajasthan earlier than usual. If the monsoon arrives early, most cities in the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall in July and August.

Heaviest Rainfall Expected in July-August

The south-west monsoon typically enters Rajasthan around 25 June. After its arrival in the first half of July, the monsoon remains somewhat sluggish, but the heaviest rainfall occurs from the second half of July to August. In the last two to three years, the monsoon arrived in Rajasthan around the scheduled time, and the state recorded rainfall figures of 95% or more.

Early Monsoon Arrival in Kerala Twice in 5 Years

In the state of Kerala, the south-west monsoon has arrived earlier than scheduled twice in the last five years. The monsoon typically enters Kerala on 1 June. However, this time, it is expected to reach Kerala five days earlier, on 27 May. In 2020, the monsoon reached Kerala on 1 June; in 2021, on 3 June; in 2022, on 29 June; in 2023, on 8 June; and in 2024, on 30 May.
Early Monsoon Entry in Rajasthan

Rainwater Conservation to Reduce Dependence on Groundwater

In Rajasthan, the availability of water for drinking and irrigation depends on groundwater, which is rapidly depleting. Rainfall is the main source of groundwater recharge. In recent years, there have been reports of rising groundwater levels in Rajasthan during the four months of rainfall. Therefore, timely maintenance of rivers, ponds, and lakes for rainwater conservation is crucial. The government has launched initiatives like the Atal Bhujal Yojana 2019 and Catch the Rain 2024 to promote rainwater conservation.
Expectation of Bumper Rainfall in Rajasthan this Year

108% Rainfall Predicted

The Meteorological Department has predicted the arrival of the monsoon in Rajasthan and 108% of normal rainfall during the rainy season. In Jaipur, the pre-monsoon rain period began in May for three consecutive years, 2022, 2023, and 2024. In 2023, the pre-monsoon rain period began in mid-June, while in 2024, it started at the end of May or the beginning of June.

News / Jaipur / Early Monsoon Arrival Predicted for Rajasthan in 2025

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Over 2,500 Illegal Structures Demolished in Ahmedabad

National News

Over 2,500 Illegal Structures Demolished in Ahmedabad

1 hour ago

IMD Issues Storm and Rain Alert for 11 States, Heatwave Warning for Rajasthan and Haryana

National News

IMD Issues Storm and Rain Alert for 11 States, Heatwave Warning for Rajasthan and Haryana

in 1 hour

Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers

National News

Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers

2 hours ago

Kota Wedding Stage Engulfed in Fire

Kota

Kota Wedding Stage Engulfed in Fire

44 minutes ago

Latest Jaipur

Early Monsoon Arrival Predicted for Rajasthan in 2025

News

Early Monsoon Arrival Predicted for Rajasthan in 2025

in 4 hours

PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra Resigns from Estimates Committee

News

PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra Resigns from Estimates Committee

18 hours ago

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: 8 railway stations in Rajasthan flaunt folk art

News

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: 8 railway stations in Rajasthan flaunt folk art

20 hours ago

Rajasthan Monsoon Update: June Arrival Predicted, Heatwave Warning Issued

News

Rajasthan Monsoon Update: June Arrival Predicted, Heatwave Warning Issued

23 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.