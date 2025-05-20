Early Monsoon Arrival Predicted for Rajasthan in 2025

Amidst the intense heat, the Meteorological Department has predicted the monsoon’s arrival in Kerala earlier than scheduled. It has also claimed that the monsoon will arrive in Rajasthan earlier than usual. If the monsoon arrives early, most cities in the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall in July and August.

Heaviest Rainfall Expected in July-August The south-west monsoon typically enters Rajasthan around 25 June. After its arrival in the first half of July, the monsoon remains somewhat sluggish, but the heaviest rainfall occurs from the second half of July to August. In the last two to three years, the monsoon arrived in Rajasthan around the scheduled time, and the state recorded rainfall figures of 95% or more.

Early Monsoon Arrival in Kerala Twice in 5 Years In the state of Kerala, the south-west monsoon has arrived earlier than scheduled twice in the last five years. The monsoon typically enters Kerala on 1 June. However, this time, it is expected to reach Kerala five days earlier, on 27 May. In 2020, the monsoon reached Kerala on 1 June; in 2021, on 3 June; in 2022, on 29 June; in 2023, on 8 June; and in 2024, on 30 May.

Rainwater Conservation to Reduce Dependence on Groundwater In Rajasthan, the availability of water for drinking and irrigation depends on groundwater, which is rapidly depleting. Rainfall is the main source of groundwater recharge. In recent years, there have been reports of rising groundwater levels in Rajasthan during the four months of rainfall. Therefore, timely maintenance of rivers, ponds, and lakes for rainwater conservation is crucial. The government has launched initiatives like the Atal Bhujal Yojana 2019 and Catch the Rain 2024 to promote rainwater conservation.