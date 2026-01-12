Weather Alert: India Meteorological Department Predicts Cold Wave in 11 Rajasthan Districts Today

Dausa (Photo: Patrika)
Jaipur: According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, a cold wave alert has been issued for 11 districts of Rajasthan today, January 12. The department said that on Monday, a cold wave alert will be in effect in Alwar, Deeg, Jhalawar, Khairthal-Tijara, Kotputli-Behror, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Didwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar. Churu and Didwana-Kuchaman will remain under a red alert for a severe cold wave.
Due to snowfall in the hilly areas and the effect of cold winds, severe cold has set in, completely disrupting daily life. On Sunday, the minimum temperature in 14 cities of Rajasthan remained below 5 degrees Celsius. Fatehpur recorded the lowest temperature at -3.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Mount Abu and Nagaur (both at -1 degree Celsius), making them the coldest in the state. A red alert for a cold wave was in effect for Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, and Didwana-Kuchaman.
Alwar: 4
Pilani: 1.2
Sikar: 1.7
Pali: 4.8
Jaisalmer: 3.1
Mount Abu: 2.5
Bikaner: 2.8
Churu: 2
Sri Ganganagar: 3.6
Sirohi: 4.8
Karauli: 3.8
Dausa: 3.7
Lunkaransar: 1.9
Jhunjhunu: 1.9.
According to the Meteorological Centre, the weather will remain dry for the next 7 days. An alert for dense to very dense fog and severe cold wave has been issued.
According to the IMD, the severe cold wave spell will continue for the next three days. Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will experience cold wave to severe cold wave conditions, with cold wave conditions in some areas on January 12 and January 14.
