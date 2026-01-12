Weather Alert: India Meteorological Department Predicts Cold Wave in 11 Rajasthan Districts Today

Due to snowfall in the hilly areas and the effect of cold winds, severe cold has set in, completely disrupting daily life. On Sunday, the minimum temperature in 14 cities of Rajasthan remained below 5 degrees Celsius. Fatehpur recorded the lowest temperature at -3.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Mount Abu and Nagaur (both at -1 degree Celsius), making them the coldest in the state. A red alert for a cold wave was in effect for Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, and Didwana-Kuchaman.