12 January 2026,

Monday

Jaipur

Weather Alert: India Meteorological Department Predicts Cold Wave in 11 Rajasthan Districts Today

Weather Update: According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, a cold wave alert has been issued for 11 districts of Rajasthan today, January 12.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

Weather Update Meteorological Department Prediction today Rajasthan 11 districts cold wave alert IMD

Dausa (Photo: Patrika)

Jaipur: According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, a cold wave alert has been issued for 11 districts of Rajasthan today, January 12. The department said that on Monday, a cold wave alert will be in effect in Alwar, Deeg, Jhalawar, Khairthal-Tijara, Kotputli-Behror, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Didwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar. Churu and Didwana-Kuchaman will remain under a red alert for a severe cold wave.

Due to snowfall in the hilly areas and the effect of cold winds, severe cold has set in, completely disrupting daily life. On Sunday, the minimum temperature in 14 cities of Rajasthan remained below 5 degrees Celsius. Fatehpur recorded the lowest temperature at -3.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Mount Abu and Nagaur (both at -1 degree Celsius), making them the coldest in the state. A red alert for a cold wave was in effect for Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, and Didwana-Kuchaman.

Temperatures below five degrees in these cities

Alwar: 4
Pilani: 1.2
Sikar: 1.7
Pali: 4.8
Jaisalmer: 3.1
Mount Abu: 2.5
Bikaner: 2.8
Churu: 2
Sri Ganganagar: 3.6
Sirohi: 4.8
Karauli: 3.8
Dausa: 3.7
Lunkaransar: 1.9
Jhunjhunu: 1.9.

Weather to remain dry for the next 7 days

According to the Meteorological Centre, the weather will remain dry for the next 7 days. An alert for dense to very dense fog and severe cold wave has been issued.

Cold wave alert until January 14

According to the IMD, the severe cold wave spell will continue for the next three days. Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will experience cold wave to severe cold wave conditions, with cold wave conditions in some areas on January 12 and January 14.

Minimum Temperatures

Fatehpur -3.4
Mount Abu -01
Nagaur -01
Pilani 1.2
Jhunjhunu 1.9
Sikar 1.7
Churu 2.0
Bikaner 2.8
Jaisalmer 3.1
Sri Ganganagar 3.6
Dausa 3.7
Karauli 3.8
Alwar 4.0
Jaipur 9.2
(Temperatures in degrees Celsius).

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 08:38 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Weather Alert: India Meteorological Department Predicts Cold Wave in 11 Rajasthan Districts Today

