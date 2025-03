According to JDA officials, tenders will be floated in March, and work will begin after the monsoon season. In a meeting chaired by JDC Aanndi, approval was given for projects worth ₹219 crore. DPR Preparation for these Projects Administrative and financial approval of ₹8 crore was granted for the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for an elevated road from Apex Circle to Jagatpura ROB, an elevated road from Jhotwara ROB to Khatipura ROB, and a flyover at OTS Circle.