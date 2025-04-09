Five-Day Holiday Bonanza: Government Offices Closed

Holiday Rush! Government offices to be closed from 10th to 14th April; Tourist sites to see huge crowds! Expect a holiday frenzy.

Jaipur•Apr 09, 2025 / 09:59 am• Patrika Desk

Jaipur: Government offices will remain closed for five consecutive days starting from tomorrow, April 10th. This is due to a five-day long holiday. Schools, on the other hand, will have a five-day break if they take one additional day off. From April 10th to 14th, there will be five consecutive holidays: Mahavir Jayanti on April 10th, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti on April 11th, Saturday on April 12th, Sunday on April 13th, and Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14th. While schools are not closed on Saturday (April 12th), they can still enjoy a five-day break by taking one additional day off.

Five-Day Holiday Plans Made Government employees have made extensive travel plans for their five-day holiday. They intend to visit numerous religious and tourist destinations during this period. Another Long Weekend in April After the Five-Day Break Following this five-day long holiday, April will see another three-day long weekend. Many people are planning trips for this period as well. This weekend falls on April 18th, 19th, and 20th, with Good Friday on the 18th, Saturday on the 19th, and Sunday on the 20th.