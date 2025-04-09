Five-Day Holiday Bonanza: Government Offices Closed

Five-Day Holiday Plans Made Government employees have made extensive travel plans for their five-day holiday. They intend to visit numerous religious and tourist destinations during this period.
Another Long Weekend in April After the Five-Day Break Following this five-day long holiday, April will see another three-day long weekend. Many people are planning trips for this period as well. This weekend falls on April 18th, 19th, and 20th, with Good Friday on the 18th, Saturday on the 19th, and Sunday on the 20th.