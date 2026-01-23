Rajasthan Private Bus Strike: Private bus drivers to strike again tomorrow in Rajasthan, know their demands

Private buses in Rajasthan. (Photo: Patrika)
Jaipur: Various organisations of private bus operators in Rajasthan have announced a one-day bus strike on January 24. The strike has been supported by several organisations. In such a situation, passengers may face significant inconvenience, especially on routes where Rajasthan Roadways buses run less frequently.
Saty Narayan Sahu, President of the Bus Operators Association, stated that the Transport Department is taking action against buses in contravention of the central government's policy. This has led to resentment among bus operators. Consequently, operators will stage a 'Chakka Jam' (road blockade) and protest on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Madan Yadav, Vice President of the All Rajasthan Contract Carriage Bus Operators Association, informed that a meeting was held, and it was unanimously decided to support the proposed 'Chakka Jam' strike on Saturday. If a solution is not reached in time, the All Rajasthan Contract Carriage Bus Operators Association, along with all bus organisations in the state, will launch a complete and indefinite 'Chakka Jam' strike.
Bus operators claim that the new rules related to buses, implemented by the central government from September 1, 2025, are being misused at the RTO level. Arbitrary actions are being taken under the guise of these rules, which is affecting private bus operations.
- The directive to remove carriers from rural buses is against the rules.
- Taxes on AITP permit buses in Rajasthan should be determined in the same proportion as in MP and UP.
- The fire alarm system should be installed by the chassis manufacturing company.
Previously, private bus drivers had also gone on strike in November last year. However, they announced the end of the strike unconditionally after four days. This was in response to the Transport Department taking action and seizing several buses following road accidents in Jaisalmer and Manoharpur. In protest against this, the All Rajasthan Contract Carriage Bus Association had announced a strike from November 1.
