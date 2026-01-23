23 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Private Bus Strike: Private bus drivers to strike again tomorrow in Rajasthan, know their demands

Private Bus Strike: Various organisations of private bus operators in Rajasthan have announced a one-day bus strike on January 24.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 23, 2026

Rajasthan Bus Strike

Private buses in Rajasthan. (Photo: Patrika)

Jaipur: Various organisations of private bus operators in Rajasthan have announced a one-day bus strike on January 24. The strike has been supported by several organisations. In such a situation, passengers may face significant inconvenience, especially on routes where Rajasthan Roadways buses run less frequently.

Saty Narayan Sahu, President of the Bus Operators Association, stated that the Transport Department is taking action against buses in contravention of the central government's policy. This has led to resentment among bus operators. Consequently, operators will stage a 'Chakka Jam' (road blockade) and protest on Saturday.

Indefinite Road Blockade If No Solution is Reached in Time

Meanwhile, Madan Yadav, Vice President of the All Rajasthan Contract Carriage Bus Operators Association, informed that a meeting was held, and it was unanimously decided to support the proposed 'Chakka Jam' strike on Saturday. If a solution is not reached in time, the All Rajasthan Contract Carriage Bus Operators Association, along with all bus organisations in the state, will launch a complete and indefinite 'Chakka Jam' strike.

Bus Operators Make These Allegations

Bus operators claim that the new rules related to buses, implemented by the central government from September 1, 2025, are being misused at the RTO level. Arbitrary actions are being taken under the guise of these rules, which is affecting private bus operations.

These Are the Main Demands

- The directive to remove carriers from rural buses is against the rules.
- Taxes on AITP permit buses in Rajasthan should be determined in the same proportion as in MP and UP.
- The fire alarm system should be installed by the chassis manufacturing company.

Previously, private bus drivers had also gone on strike in November last year. However, they announced the end of the strike unconditionally after four days. This was in response to the Transport Department taking action and seizing several buses following road accidents in Jaisalmer and Manoharpur. In protest against this, the All Rajasthan Contract Carriage Bus Association had announced a strike from November 1.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

rajasthan news in hindi

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

23 Jan 2026 11:52 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Private Bus Strike: Private bus drivers to strike again tomorrow in Rajasthan, know their demands

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan Government Decides Marriage Age, 100% Electricity Bill Discount for Certain Groups; Major Decisions by Bhajan Lal Cabinet

CM Bhajanlal Sharma
Jaipur

RSSB New Rules: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Introduces New System for OMR Sheets in Recruitment Exams

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board big decision now recruitment examinations OMR sheets implementing new system
Jaipur

Weather Alert: IMD Issues Major Rain Warning as Conditions May Change Anytime, Exercise Caution

Rain alert, Rain alert in Rajasthan, IMD rain alert, Meteorological Department rain alert, Jodhpur rain alert, Bikaner rain alert, Shekhawati rain alert, Western disturbance, Western disturbance in Rajasthan, IMD western disturbance, western disturbance alert, weather report, weather alert, how will the weather be today, रेन अलर्ट, रेन अलर्ट इन राजस्थान, आईएमडी रेन अलर्ट, मौसम विभाग रेन अलर्ट, जोधपुर रेन अलर्ट, बीकानेर रेन अलर्ट, शेखावाटी रेन अलर्ट, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ इन राजस्थान, आईएमडी पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अलर्ट, वेदर रिपोर्ट, वेदर अलर्ट, आज मौसम कैसा रहेगा
Jaipur

Download Rajasthan Grade-4 Recruitment Final Answer Key Through These Steps

RSSB Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026
Education News

Indian Railways: The Unique Train That Reaches Three Locations Simultaneously

Indian Railways unique train Awadh Assam Express One train three locations how is this possible know its name and features
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.