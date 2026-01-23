23 January 2026,

Friday

Jaipur

RSSB New Rules: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Introduces New System for OMR Sheets in Recruitment Exams

RSSB New Rules: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has taken a significant decision. A new system has been put in place regarding the OMR sheets for all future recruitment examinations.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 23, 2026

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board big decision now recruitment examinations OMR sheets implementing new system

Students appearing for the RSSB recruitment examination. (Photo: AI-generated)

RSSB New Rules: There is a furore in Rajasthan regarding the OMR sheets of recruitment examinations. To make the recruitment examination process more transparent, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has taken a new decision. Under the new decision, OMR sheets of recruitment examinations in Rajasthan will now be uploaded online.

According to Alok Raj, Chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, the decision to upload OMR sheets online has been taken to make the selection process more transparent. This new system will be introduced with the peon recruitment examination.

Several Complaints of OMR Sheet Malpractice Received

It is noteworthy that officials of the selection board and employees of a private firm are accused of taking money from candidates to increase their marks in the OMR sheets. Following the OMR sheet scam, several complaints of this malpractice were received from candidates.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Takes Complaints Seriously

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has taken these complaints seriously. Following this, Alok Raj, Chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, took the new decision to make the selection process transparent.

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / RSSB New Rules: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Introduces New System for OMR Sheets in Recruitment Exams

