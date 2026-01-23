Rajasthan Government Decides Marriage Age, 100% Electricity Bill Discount for Certain Groups; Major Decisions by Bhajan Lal Cabinet

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma (Patrika Photo)
Rajasthan Cabinet Meeting: A Rajasthan cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday approved several key decisions related to social reform, industrial investment, and administrative structure. These decisions will have a direct impact on the state's economy, youth employment, and social systems. After the meeting, ministers shared details of the decisions.
The cabinet has taken a significant decision regarding the prevention of child marriage. A proposal to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1971, has been approved. Under this, the definition of a child has now been set in accordance with the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.
The rules clarify that a male below 21 years of age and a female below 18 years of age will fall under the category of child marriage. The government believes that this decision will effectively control cases of child marriage and strengthen social awareness.
The cabinet meeting also approved an important bill related to the sale and transfer of immovable property. Under this law, the state government will have the authority to declare certain areas as 'disturbed areas' in special circumstances. The rights of permanent residents, their properties, and tenants in such areas will be protected. The government argues that this law will maintain social balance and prevent undesirable activities.
The government has taken a major initiative to make Rajasthan a leading hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing. The cabinet has approved the Rajasthan Aerospace and Defence Policy. Under this policy, units related to aerospace, defence equipment manufacturing, component manufacturing, precision engineering, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) will be encouraged in the state.
According to the policy, eligible aerospace and defence manufacturing and service enterprises will be provided with an investment subsidy in the form of 75 per cent reimbursement of state taxes for up to 7 years. Additionally, investors will be able to choose between capital subsidy and turnover-linked incentives. The government claims that this will create large-scale employment opportunities for the youth.
To provide long-term relief to the aerospace and defence industries, the government has also decided on several financial concessions. These industries will be given a 100 per cent exemption on electricity duty for 7 years. Furthermore, provisions have been made for full reimbursement of mandi or market fees, 75 per cent exemption on stamp duty and land conversion fees, and a 25 per cent reimbursement.
The cabinet meeting also approved Rajasthan's first Semiconductor Policy. This policy focuses on providing attractive incentives to projects approved under the India Semiconductor Mission. The government believes that this will promote indigenous production in the semiconductor sector and create new employment opportunities based on cutting-edge technology.
Under the semiconductor policy, investors will also be provided with facilities such as a 100 per cent exemption on electricity duty for 7 years, a 75 per cent exemption on stamp duty and land conversion fees, and a 25 per cent reimbursement.
The cabinet has also approved an amendment to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (Gazetted Staff) Service Rules and Regulations, 1991. Under this, the designations of Deputy Secretary (Examination), Deputy Secretary, and Controller of Examinations in the RPSC will be integrated into the designation of Deputy Secretary. Additionally, the ratio for promotion to the post of Deputy Secretary from the Assistant Secretary and Private Secretary cadre has been set at 10:1. The government states that this will make the commission's functioning more effective.
