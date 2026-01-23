Rajasthan Government Decides Marriage Age, 100% Electricity Bill Discount for Certain Groups; Major Decisions by Bhajan Lal Cabinet

The cabinet has also approved an amendment to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (Gazetted Staff) Service Rules and Regulations, 1991. Under this, the designations of Deputy Secretary (Examination), Deputy Secretary, and Controller of Examinations in the RPSC will be integrated into the designation of Deputy Secretary. Additionally, the ratio for promotion to the post of Deputy Secretary from the Assistant Secretary and Private Secretary cadre has been set at 10:1. The government states that this will make the commission's functioning more effective.