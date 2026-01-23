23 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Government Decides Marriage Age, 100% Electricity Bill Discount for Certain Groups; Major Decisions by Bhajan Lal Cabinet

In a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, several important decisions were made. The marriageable age has been fixed to prevent child marriages. Policies for Aerospace, Defence, and Semiconductors were approved, which will boost investment and employment.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 23, 2026

CM Bhajanlal Sharma

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma (Patrika Photo)

Rajasthan Cabinet Meeting: A Rajasthan cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday approved several key decisions related to social reform, industrial investment, and administrative structure. These decisions will have a direct impact on the state's economy, youth employment, and social systems. After the meeting, ministers shared details of the decisions.

The cabinet has taken a significant decision regarding the prevention of child marriage. A proposal to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1971, has been approved. Under this, the definition of a child has now been set in accordance with the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The rules clarify that a male below 21 years of age and a female below 18 years of age will fall under the category of child marriage. The government believes that this decision will effectively control cases of child marriage and strengthen social awareness.

Bill Related to Immovable Property Sale

The cabinet meeting also approved an important bill related to the sale and transfer of immovable property. Under this law, the state government will have the authority to declare certain areas as 'disturbed areas' in special circumstances. The rights of permanent residents, their properties, and tenants in such areas will be protected. The government argues that this law will maintain social balance and prevent undesirable activities.

Aerospace and Defence Policy Gets Green Signal

The government has taken a major initiative to make Rajasthan a leading hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing. The cabinet has approved the Rajasthan Aerospace and Defence Policy. Under this policy, units related to aerospace, defence equipment manufacturing, component manufacturing, precision engineering, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) will be encouraged in the state.

According to the policy, eligible aerospace and defence manufacturing and service enterprises will be provided with an investment subsidy in the form of 75 per cent reimbursement of state taxes for up to 7 years. Additionally, investors will be able to choose between capital subsidy and turnover-linked incentives. The government claims that this will create large-scale employment opportunities for the youth.

100 Per cent Exemption on Electricity Duty

To provide long-term relief to the aerospace and defence industries, the government has also decided on several financial concessions. These industries will be given a 100 per cent exemption on electricity duty for 7 years. Furthermore, provisions have been made for full reimbursement of mandi or market fees, 75 per cent exemption on stamp duty and land conversion fees, and a 25 per cent reimbursement.

State's First Semiconductor Policy

The cabinet meeting also approved Rajasthan's first Semiconductor Policy. This policy focuses on providing attractive incentives to projects approved under the India Semiconductor Mission. The government believes that this will promote indigenous production in the semiconductor sector and create new employment opportunities based on cutting-edge technology.

Under the semiconductor policy, investors will also be provided with facilities such as a 100 per cent exemption on electricity duty for 7 years, a 75 per cent exemption on stamp duty and land conversion fees, and a 25 per cent reimbursement.

Amendment in RPSC Rules

The cabinet has also approved an amendment to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (Gazetted Staff) Service Rules and Regulations, 1991. Under this, the designations of Deputy Secretary (Examination), Deputy Secretary, and Controller of Examinations in the RPSC will be integrated into the designation of Deputy Secretary. Additionally, the ratio for promotion to the post of Deputy Secretary from the Assistant Secretary and Private Secretary cadre has been set at 10:1. The government states that this will make the commission's functioning more effective.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

23 Jan 2026 01:05 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Government Decides Marriage Age, 100% Electricity Bill Discount for Certain Groups; Major Decisions by Bhajan Lal Cabinet

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

RSSB New Rules: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Introduces New System for OMR Sheets in Recruitment Exams

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board big decision now recruitment examinations OMR sheets implementing new system
Jaipur

Rajasthan Private Bus Strike: Private bus drivers to strike again tomorrow in Rajasthan, know their demands

Rajasthan Bus Strike
Jaipur

Weather Alert: IMD Issues Major Rain Warning as Conditions May Change Anytime, Exercise Caution

Rain alert, Rain alert in Rajasthan, IMD rain alert, Meteorological Department rain alert, Jodhpur rain alert, Bikaner rain alert, Shekhawati rain alert, Western disturbance, Western disturbance in Rajasthan, IMD western disturbance, western disturbance alert, weather report, weather alert, how will the weather be today, रेन अलर्ट, रेन अलर्ट इन राजस्थान, आईएमडी रेन अलर्ट, मौसम विभाग रेन अलर्ट, जोधपुर रेन अलर्ट, बीकानेर रेन अलर्ट, शेखावाटी रेन अलर्ट, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ इन राजस्थान, आईएमडी पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अलर्ट, वेदर रिपोर्ट, वेदर अलर्ट, आज मौसम कैसा रहेगा
Jaipur

Download Rajasthan Grade-4 Recruitment Final Answer Key Through These Steps

RSSB Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026
Education News

Indian Railways: The Unique Train That Reaches Three Locations Simultaneously

Indian Railways unique train Awadh Assam Express One train three locations how is this possible know its name and features
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.