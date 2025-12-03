Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Good News: Jaipur to End Power Cut Worries with Rs 285 Crore Mega Power Project, North Power Grid to be Established

The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (Rajasthan State Power Transmission Corporation) has begun efforts to relieve electricity consumers of this problem. A Letter of Interest (LOI) has been issued to the firm for the construction of a 400 KV North Grid at Chaup in Amer, at a cost of ₹285 crore.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

Representative image, Meta AI

Construction of North Grid Station in Jaipur: Consumers in Jaipur city are set to receive significant relief from complaints of power outages during the summer. In line with the budget announcement, the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam has initiated efforts to alleviate this problem for electricity consumers. A Letter of Interest (LOI) has been issued to a firm for the construction of the 400 KV North Grid at Chaup in Amer, with an estimated cost of ₹285 crore. Officials are claiming that the process will be completed within three months, and grid construction will commence after the tender process is finalised.

Risk of Tripping Every Moment

Currently, the Hirapura Grid Station bears the load of 1.2 million electricity connections. When the demand for electricity increases in May-June, the grid becomes overloaded, and there is a constant risk of it tripping. Additionally, the 220 KV grid stations are also unable to handle the increasing load and start tripping. Engineers from the Prasaran Nigam state that once the North Grid is built, consumers in the city will be freed from the problem of power outages.

Chaup North Grid Project to be Overseen by

Siddharth Sihag - MD, Prasaran Nigam
Rajesh Chaudhary - Chief Engineer, Contract Wing
Kamlesh Kumar Meena - Chief Engineer, T&C

Hirapura Grid to be Upgraded

According to information, the Hirapura Grid Station currently has transformers with a capacity of 1065 MVA installed. Efforts are being made to increase the grid's capacity in line with the growing electricity demand in the city. Preparations are underway to install an additional 500 MVA transformer here this week.

Grid Load to be Shifted After 18 Months

According to information received from engineers of the Prasaran Nigam's Contract Wing, since the Nigam already possesses land in Chaup, the construction of the 400 KV North Grid will cost ₹285 crore. The Prasaran Nigam has set a deadline of 18 months for the completion of the new grid's construction. Once the new grid is built, the load from the Hirapura Grid can be shifted to the North Grid.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 09:37 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Good News: Jaipur to End Power Cut Worries with Rs 285 Crore Mega Power Project, North Power Grid to be Established

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Air Quality ‘Unhealthy’ in 15 Cities of Rajasthan; Poison in the Air Along with Severe Cold Poses Respiratory Threat

Jaipur

RIICO Approves 3 Projects in Rajasthan, Including ₹162 Crore Defence Plant and ₹100 Crore Recycling Unit

RIICO-3-Projects-Approved
Jaipur

Good News: Thousands of unemployed in Rajasthan to get jobs in these sectors, paving the way for an investment of Rs 2882 crore

State-Empowered-Committee-Meeting
Jaipur

AI Dictates Winter Diet: What to Eat, What to Avoid, and How to Boost Immunity

Jaipur

Jaipur: Khateepura Station Road to be Widened to 200 Feet, Housing Board Unveils Plans

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.