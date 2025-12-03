Good News: Jaipur to End Power Cut Worries with Rs 285 Crore Mega Power Project, North Power Grid to be Established

Construction of North Grid Station in Jaipur: Consumers in Jaipur city are set to receive significant relief from complaints of power outages during the summer. In line with the budget announcement, the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam has initiated efforts to alleviate this problem for electricity consumers. A Letter of Interest (LOI) has been issued to a firm for the construction of the 400 KV North Grid at Chaup in Amer, with an estimated cost of ₹285 crore. Officials are claiming that the process will be completed within three months, and grid construction will commence after the tender process is finalised.