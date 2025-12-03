Good News: Jaipur to End Power Cut Worries with Rs 285 Crore Mega Power Project, North Power Grid to be Established

Representative image, Meta AI
Construction of North Grid Station in Jaipur: Consumers in Jaipur city are set to receive significant relief from complaints of power outages during the summer. In line with the budget announcement, the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam has initiated efforts to alleviate this problem for electricity consumers. A Letter of Interest (LOI) has been issued to a firm for the construction of the 400 KV North Grid at Chaup in Amer, with an estimated cost of ₹285 crore. Officials are claiming that the process will be completed within three months, and grid construction will commence after the tender process is finalised.
Currently, the Hirapura Grid Station bears the load of 1.2 million electricity connections. When the demand for electricity increases in May-June, the grid becomes overloaded, and there is a constant risk of it tripping. Additionally, the 220 KV grid stations are also unable to handle the increasing load and start tripping. Engineers from the Prasaran Nigam state that once the North Grid is built, consumers in the city will be freed from the problem of power outages.
According to information, the Hirapura Grid Station currently has transformers with a capacity of 1065 MVA installed. Efforts are being made to increase the grid's capacity in line with the growing electricity demand in the city. Preparations are underway to install an additional 500 MVA transformer here this week.
According to information received from engineers of the Prasaran Nigam's Contract Wing, since the Nigam already possesses land in Chaup, the construction of the 400 KV North Grid will cost ₹285 crore. The Prasaran Nigam has set a deadline of 18 months for the completion of the new grid's construction. Once the new grid is built, the load from the Hirapura Grid can be shifted to the North Grid.
