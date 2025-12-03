Good News: Thousands of unemployed in Rajasthan to get jobs in these sectors, paving the way for an investment of Rs 2882 crore

To promote industrial development in Rajasthan, RIICO has approved three important projects. Among these, a state-of-the-art defence production plant will be established in Kishan Garh (Udaipur Khurd) with an investment of ₹162 crore.

Additionally, a solar waste recycling unit will be set up in Devka village of Barmer district with an investment of ₹100 crore. The third approval has been given for a PM Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Logistic Terminal, which will be launched in the Parbatsar region of Kuchaman-Didwana district with an investment of approximately ₹50 crore.