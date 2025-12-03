Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Good News: Thousands of unemployed in Rajasthan to get jobs in these sectors, paving the way for an investment of Rs 2882 crore

Good News For Rajasthan: New investment opportunities are set to open up on a large scale in Rajasthan, which could provide employment to thousands of unemployed individuals. The State Empowered Committee of the state government has discussed investment proposals worth ₹2882.05 crore.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

State-Empowered-Committee-Meeting

Meeting of the State Empowered Committee. (Photo: Patrika)

State Empowered Committee Meeting: Investment opportunities are opening up on a large scale in Rajasthan. Projects received for customised packages under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) were discussed in a meeting of the State Empowered Committee chaired by Chief Secretary V. Srinivas on Tuesday.

This will pave the way for an investment of ₹2882.05 crore in the state and provide employment to over 8015 people. The investment will primarily be in the textile, manufacturing, gas distribution, automobile, and chemicals sectors.

Investment proposals from these companies

1. Hindustan Zinc Fertiliser
2. M.R. Weaving Mills
3. Daikin Air Conditioning India
4. Epack Durable Limited
5. AGP Pratham Pvt. Ltd.
6. Lenskart Solutions Company

RIICO approves 3 projects in Rajasthan

To promote industrial development in Rajasthan, RIICO has approved three important projects. Among these, a state-of-the-art defence production plant will be established in Kishan Garh (Udaipur Khurd) with an investment of ₹162 crore.
Additionally, a solar waste recycling unit will be set up in Devka village of Barmer district with an investment of ₹100 crore. The third approval has been given for a PM Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Logistic Terminal, which will be launched in the Parbatsar region of Kuchaman-Didwana district with an investment of approximately ₹50 crore.

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 08:33 am

