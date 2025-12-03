Good News: Thousands of unemployed in Rajasthan to get jobs in these sectors, paving the way for an investment of Rs 2882 crore

Meeting of the State Empowered Committee. (Photo: Patrika)
State Empowered Committee Meeting: Investment opportunities are opening up on a large scale in Rajasthan. Projects received for customised packages under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) were discussed in a meeting of the State Empowered Committee chaired by Chief Secretary V. Srinivas on Tuesday.
This will pave the way for an investment of ₹2882.05 crore in the state and provide employment to over 8015 people. The investment will primarily be in the textile, manufacturing, gas distribution, automobile, and chemicals sectors.
1. Hindustan Zinc Fertiliser
2. M.R. Weaving Mills
3. Daikin Air Conditioning India
4. Epack Durable Limited
5. AGP Pratham Pvt. Ltd.
6. Lenskart Solutions Company
To promote industrial development in Rajasthan, RIICO has approved three important projects. Among these, a state-of-the-art defence production plant will be established in Kishan Garh (Udaipur Khurd) with an investment of ₹162 crore.
Additionally, a solar waste recycling unit will be set up in Devka village of Barmer district with an investment of ₹100 crore. The third approval has been given for a PM Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Logistic Terminal, which will be launched in the Parbatsar region of Kuchaman-Didwana district with an investment of approximately ₹50 crore.
