Heavy Rain: Flood-like Situation in East Rajasthan, Rivers Overflowing; Many Villages Cut Off in Hadoti

Kota district’s Modak town recorded 8 inches of rainfall, resulting in severe flooding. Several settlements are submerged, with houses and shops inundated. A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 14 people stranded in fields and near a shrine. A two-story building near a drain in Modak collapsed; however, there were no casualties.

Water Released from Six Major Dams In Hadoti, the gates of six large dams, including the Kota Barrage, have been opened to release excess water. The administration has issued an alert from Kota to Dholpur. Two gates of the Rana Pratap Sagar Dam in Rawatbhata are releasing 66,444 cusecs, five gates of the Jawahar Sagar Dam are releasing 97,833 cusecs, and eight gates of the Kota Barrage are releasing 136,000 cusecs of water.

A historical Chambal River bridge has been submerged. Three gates of the Bhimsagar Dam in Jhalawar have been opened 15 feet, releasing 9,270 cusecs of water, and one gate of the Kalisindh Dam has been opened half a meter for water release.

Roads Blocked in Hadoti The following routes are blocked: Jhalawar-Gagron, Namana-Barundhan, Namana-Shyamu, Gararda-Namana, Khedli Amjhar, Chechat Khedli to Dhani, and connectivity to Khajuri village headquarters has been cut off. Life Disrupted by Heavy Rainfall Bigod: Heavy rainfall caused significant inflow into the Banas, Bedach, and Menali rivers. As a result, the Triveni River gauge rose from 2.40 meters to 8 meters in a single day.

Ten Dams Overflow Due to Heavy Rainfall Chittorgarh district experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, causing ten dams to overflow. Bassi recorded the highest rainfall at 12.59 inches. The following dams overflowed: Modiya Mahadev, Guner, Kadmali, Sadi, Bujhda, Dahi Kheda, Umarcha, Nahargarh, Devalia, and Shripura. The water level in Sankal Kheda reached 35 feet, Orai Dam 24.5 feet, and Sankeda Dam 10.25 feet.

One Death Due to Wall Collapse In Ajmer district, an hour of heavy rainfall impacted daily life. A bank wall collapsed on Todarmal Marg, resulting in one death and two injuries. A private hotel wall also collapsed near Subhash Udyan.

Concrete Bridge Collapses Hanumangarh: A concrete bridge built over the Semnale collapsed on Tuesday night. The bridge was constructed approximately three years ago. Sikar district also experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday night, inundating fields and roads. Ramgarh Shekhawati received the highest rainfall at 34 mm.