Heavy Rain: Flood-like Situation in East Rajasthan, Rivers Overflowing; Many Villages Cut Off in Hadoti
Heavy Rainfall in Eastern Rajasthan Leads to Floods: Torrential rain in eastern parts of Rajasthan has resulted in flood-like conditions. Rivers are overflowing due to the heavy downpour, leading to the closure of several roads.
Water flows over the Patli river bridge.
Photo: Patrika
Jaipur: Heavy rainfall has led to flood-like situations in eastern parts of Rajasthan. Rivers are overflowing due to torrential downpours, blocking several roads. In Hadoti, the gates of six major dams, including the Kota Barrage, have been opened to release excess water. The highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Bassi, Chittorgarh, at 12 inches (1 foot). The Meteorological Department predicts that the rainfall will continue across the state for a week.
Kota district’s Modak town recorded 8 inches of rainfall, resulting in severe flooding. Several settlements are submerged, with houses and shops inundated. A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 14 people stranded in fields and near a shrine. A two-story building near a drain in Modak collapsed; however, there were no casualties.
Water Released from Six Major Dams
In Hadoti, the gates of six large dams, including the Kota Barrage, have been opened to release excess water. The administration has issued an alert from Kota to Dholpur. Two gates of the Rana Pratap Sagar Dam in Rawatbhata are releasing 66,444 cusecs, five gates of the Jawahar Sagar Dam are releasing 97,833 cusecs, and eight gates of the Kota Barrage are releasing 136,000 cusecs of water.
A historical Chambal River bridge has been submerged. Three gates of the Bhimsagar Dam in Jhalawar have been opened 15 feet, releasing 9,270 cusecs of water, and one gate of the Kalisindh Dam has been opened half a meter for water release.
Roads Blocked in Hadoti
The following routes are blocked: Jhalawar-Gagron, Namana-Barundhan, Namana-Shyamu, Gararda-Namana, Khedli Amjhar, Chechat Khedli to Dhani, and connectivity to Khajuri village headquarters has been cut off.
Life Disrupted by Heavy Rainfall
Bigod: Heavy rainfall caused significant inflow into the Banas, Bedach, and Menali rivers. As a result, the Triveni River gauge rose from 2.40 meters to 8 meters in a single day.
Ten Dams Overflow Due to Heavy Rainfall
Chittorgarh district experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, causing ten dams to overflow. Bassi recorded the highest rainfall at 12.59 inches. The following dams overflowed: Modiya Mahadev, Guner, Kadmali, Sadi, Bujhda, Dahi Kheda, Umarcha, Nahargarh, Devalia, and Shripura. The water level in Sankal Kheda reached 35 feet, Orai Dam 24.5 feet, and Sankeda Dam 10.25 feet.
One Death Due to Wall Collapse
In Ajmer district, an hour of heavy rainfall impacted daily life. A bank wall collapsed on Todarmal Marg, resulting in one death and two injuries. A private hotel wall also collapsed near Subhash Udyan.
Concrete Bridge Collapses
Hanumangarh: A concrete bridge built over the Semnale collapsed on Tuesday night. The bridge was constructed approximately three years ago. Sikar district also experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday night, inundating fields and roads. Ramgarh Shekhawati received the highest rainfall at 34 mm.
Rainfall to Continue for a Week
Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre, stated that a cyclonic circulation persists over south-eastern Rajasthan and surrounding areas. The monsoon trough line is also passing through southern Rajasthan. This will result in heavy to very heavy rainfall, and extremely heavy rainfall in some areas of south-eastern and southern Rajasthan for the next week. Most parts of eastern Rajasthan are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, with heavy rainfall in some areas for the next week. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is also expected in parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions in western Rajasthan over the next three to four days, with heavy rainfall in one or two places.
