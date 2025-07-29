Heavy Rainfall Alert for 14 Rajasthan Districts; High Winds Expected

Rajasthan Weather Today: Monsoon rains have surprised everyone in Rajasthan. The rainfall on Monday, including in Jaipur and other districts, proved more of a hardship than a relief for the common people. The Meteorological Department has issued a new update for 29 July. According to the Meteorological Department's prediction for 29 July, there is a possibility of moderate to light rain and one or two spells of heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Jaipur, Jaipur City, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi, Kota districts and surrounding areas. Winds of 30-50 KMPH are also expected. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for these seven districts.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 29 July. Under this yellow alert, there is a possibility of moderate to light rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Bharatpur, Karauli, Alwar, Dholpur, Chittorgarh, Baran, Jhalawar districts and surrounding areas. Winds of 20-30 KMPH are expected.
According to Meteorological Department data, light to heavy rain was recorded in many places in eastern Rajasthan and light rain in some places in western Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 109.0 mm was recorded in Atru (Baran).
According to the Meteorological Centre, there is a strong possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Deeg, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Dausa, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Beawar, Didwana-Kuchaman, Nagaur and Tonk on 30-31 July. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely in Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar.
Jaipur recorded its highest one-day rainfall in 10 years, with 111 mm (more than four inches) recorded on JLN Marg. The all-time record for one-day rainfall in Jaipur is 326 mm, recorded in 1981. In addition, 55 mm of rain was recorded at the Jaipur Collectorate, 74 mm at Sanganer, and 12 mm at Amer.