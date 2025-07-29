Heavy Rainfall Alert for 14 Rajasthan Districts; High Winds Expected

Rajasthan Weather Today: Monsoon rains have surprised everyone in Rajasthan. The rainfall on Monday, including in Jaipur and other districts, proved more of a hardship than a relief for the common people. The Meteorological Department has issued a new update for 29 July. According to the Meteorological Department's prediction for 29 July, there is a possibility of moderate to light rain and one or two spells of heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Jaipur, Jaipur City, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi, Kota districts and surrounding areas. Winds of 30-50 KMPH are also expected. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for these seven districts.