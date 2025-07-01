Heavy Rainfall Alert for 27 Rajasthan Districts

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the impact of this weather system suggests that the monsoon is likely to remain active in most parts of eastern Rajasthan for the next week. A heavy rain alert has been issued for more than 15 districts including Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, Bharatpur, Baran, Banswara, Udaipur, and Sirohi on Tuesday.

Furthermore, at 5 am, the Meteorological Department issued a double alert for 8 districts of Rajasthan. Winds to blow at 30-50 KMPH According to the Meteorological Department’s prediction, on Tuesday, July 1st, there is a likelihood of light to moderate rainfall with one or two spells of heavy rain at isolated places in and around Bharatpur, Dholpur, Alwar, Dausa, Karauli, and Sawai Madhopur districts. Along with this, there is also a possibility of lightning and strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30-50 KMPH. An orange alert has been issued for these six districts by the Meteorological Department.

Yellow Alert for 2 Rajasthan Districts Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for two districts of Rajasthan. Under this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds at isolated places in and around Baran and Kota districts. The wind speed is also expected to reach 30-50 KMPH during this time.

pic.twitter.com/fpz6xGemD7 — मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र जयपुर (@IMDJaipur) June 30, 2025 Churu Records New Rainfall Record for Monsoon According to Meteorological Department data, people in Jaipur experienced intense humidity over the past 24 hours. Some districts, including Kota, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Hanumangarh, and Sikar, experienced light rain during the day, but this did not provide much relief from the humidity. Churu set a new record for monsoon rainfall. The highest rainfall in a single day was recorded in Churu. 85.1 mm of rainfall was recorded in Churu. This is the highest one-day rainfall recorded in June so far. Previously, 81.9 mm of rainfall was recorded on June 24, 1988. In addition, 18.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in Sri Ganganagar, 33.5 mm in Fatehpur, 1 mm in Karauli, 4 mm in Jhunjhunu, 17.2 mm in Pilani, 19.8 mm in Sikar, and 16 mm in Pali.

Maximum Temperatures in Key Locations The maximum temperature recorded was 34.1°C in Jaipur, 38°C in Jaisalmer, 38.3°C in Bikaner, 36.7°C in Sriganganagar, 35.3°C in Churu, 40.3°C in Sri Ganganagar, 37.6°C in Loonkaransar, 35.6°C in Pilani, and 37.1°C in Barmer.