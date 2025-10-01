Heavy Rainfall During Retreating Monsoon, IMD Warns of Flood-Like Situations in October, Rajasthan Also on Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) released its long-range rainfall forecast for the post-monsoon season (October to December 2025) on Tuesday. The department predicts the highest probability of rainfall being 112% above normal in South Peninsular India. Across the entire country, rainfall could exceed 115% in October. This forecast raises the risk of floods, transportation disruptions, and other disasters. However, heavy rainfall is most likely to occur in South India, while other states are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall.