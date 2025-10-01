Heavy Rainfall During Retreating Monsoon, IMD Warns of Flood-Like Situations in October, Rajasthan Also on Alert

Rain alert (Photo: Patrika)
Monsoon Season Weather Forecast: The retreating monsoon, influenced by low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, is causing significant rainfall in several states. On Tuesday, moderate to heavy showers were recorded in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, New Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh.
In Rajasthan, districts including Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Dholpur, Ajmer, Kota, and Jaisalmer experienced heavy rainfall. Dholpur's Sampau received approximately 4 inches of rain, while the state capital recorded around 3 inches. Waterlogging in many areas led to blocked routes, and effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad, prepared for Dussehra, were damaged by the rain.
Rajasthan witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by loud thunder in several districts on Tuesday. A lightning strike in Mandrayal, Karauli, resulted in the death of Lalsingh Meena. In Khandar, Sawai Madhopur, a shopkeeper, Gaurishankar, died due to electrocution during the rain. Livestock also suffered losses due to lightning strikes.
According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, although the monsoon has officially withdrawn from the state, a new western disturbance is likely to become active between October 5-8. This is expected to cause continued rainfall activities in the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) released its long-range rainfall forecast for the post-monsoon season (October to December 2025) on Tuesday. The department predicts the highest probability of rainfall being 112% above normal in South Peninsular India. Across the entire country, rainfall could exceed 115% in October. This forecast raises the risk of floods, transportation disruptions, and other disasters. However, heavy rainfall is most likely to occur in South India, while other states are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending