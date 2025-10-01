Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Heavy Rainfall During Retreating Monsoon, IMD Warns of Flood-Like Situations in October, Rajasthan Also on Alert

A new western disturbance will form from October 4, affecting the weather in parts of North-West India (including states like Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab). This is likely to cause rainfall.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

Rain alert (Photo: Patrika)

Monsoon Season Weather Forecast: The retreating monsoon, influenced by low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, is causing significant rainfall in several states. On Tuesday, moderate to heavy showers were recorded in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, New Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh.

In Rajasthan, districts including Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Dholpur, Ajmer, Kota, and Jaisalmer experienced heavy rainfall. Dholpur's Sampau received approximately 4 inches of rain, while the state capital recorded around 3 inches. Waterlogging in many areas led to blocked routes, and effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad, prepared for Dussehra, were damaged by the rain.

Impact of Western Disturbance

  • A low-pressure system formed on September 30 in Saurashtra and Kutch, bordering the Arabian Sea.
  • Another new system is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal on October 1, with its influence lasting for three days.
  • A new western disturbance will form from October 4, affecting the weather in parts of North-West India (including states like Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab). This is likely to cause rainfall.

Rajasthan: Youth Dies Due to Lightning Strike

Rajasthan witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by loud thunder in several districts on Tuesday. A lightning strike in Mandrayal, Karauli, resulted in the death of Lalsingh Meena. In Khandar, Sawai Madhopur, a shopkeeper, Gaurishankar, died due to electrocution during the rain. Livestock also suffered losses due to lightning strikes.

Alert Until October 8

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, although the monsoon has officially withdrawn from the state, a new western disturbance is likely to become active between October 5-8. This is expected to cause continued rainfall activities in the state.

Rainfall Expected to be 115% Above Normal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) released its long-range rainfall forecast for the post-monsoon season (October to December 2025) on Tuesday. The department predicts the highest probability of rainfall being 112% above normal in South Peninsular India. Across the entire country, rainfall could exceed 115% in October. This forecast raises the risk of floods, transportation disruptions, and other disasters. However, heavy rainfall is most likely to occur in South India, while other states are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall.

01 Oct 2025 09:16 am

01 Oct 2025 09:13 am

