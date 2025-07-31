31 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Heavy Rainfall in Rajasthan: Orange Alert Issued for Six Districts

Rajasthan Weather: The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar, Churu, Nagaur, and Pali districts.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

Rain in Jaipur (Photo: Patrika)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in Rajasthan following widespread rainfall across the state. Light to moderate rain was recorded in most parts of eastern Rajasthan, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.

Western Rajasthan also experienced light to moderate rainfall, with heavy showers in isolated locations. The highest rainfall was recorded in Shahpura, Jaipur, at 156 millimetres. The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Ganganagar at 37.0 degrees Celsius, and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Sirohi at 20.1 degrees Celsius. The IMD has forecast further rainfall for the next 48 hours.

Orange Alert in 6 Districts

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar, Churu, Nagaur, and Pali districts, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

A yellow alert has been issued for Alwar, Bhilwara, Bundi, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Rajsamand, Tonk, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, and Sri Ganganagar, predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

Tomorrow's Forecast

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for eight districts for tomorrow, predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, and Sri Ganganagar.

IMD Forecast

According to the IMD, a circulation system persists over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining eastern Rajasthan, leading to the ongoing heavy rainfall. However, there is a strong possibility of relief from heavy rainfall from August 1st. However, some parts of the Shekhawati region and Bikaner division may still experience isolated heavy rainfall on August 1st.

Rainfall Recorded (in cm)

Shahpura (Jaipur) – 16
Mandalgarh (Bhilwara) – 12
Kotputli (Jaipur) – 12
Piplu (Tonk) – 11
Ratangarh (Churu) – 10
Pawta (Jaipur) – 9
Viratnagar (Jaipur) – 8
Jamwa Ramgarh (Jaipur) – 7
Tonk tehsil (Tonk) – 7
Neem ka Thana (Sikar) – 7
Alwar (Alwar) – 7
Ramgarh (Alwar) – 6
Fatehpur (Sikar) – 6
Vansthali (Tonk) – 6
Jaipur tehsil (Jaipur) – 6
Ramganj Mandi (Kota) – 6
Pachpahar (Jhalawar) – 6
Bansur (Alwar) – 5

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 02:26 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Heavy Rainfall in Rajasthan: Orange Alert Issued for Six Districts
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.