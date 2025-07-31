Heavy Rainfall in Rajasthan: Orange Alert Issued for Six Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in Rajasthan following widespread rainfall across the state. Light to moderate rain was recorded in most parts of eastern Rajasthan, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.
Western Rajasthan also experienced light to moderate rainfall, with heavy showers in isolated locations. The highest rainfall was recorded in Shahpura, Jaipur, at 156 millimetres. The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Ganganagar at 37.0 degrees Celsius, and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Sirohi at 20.1 degrees Celsius. The IMD has forecast further rainfall for the next 48 hours.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar, Churu, Nagaur, and Pali districts, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.
A yellow alert has been issued for Alwar, Bhilwara, Bundi, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Rajsamand, Tonk, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, and Sri Ganganagar, predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for eight districts for tomorrow, predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, and Sri Ganganagar.
According to the IMD, a circulation system persists over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining eastern Rajasthan, leading to the ongoing heavy rainfall. However, there is a strong possibility of relief from heavy rainfall from August 1st. However, some parts of the Shekhawati region and Bikaner division may still experience isolated heavy rainfall on August 1st.
Shahpura (Jaipur) – 16
Mandalgarh (Bhilwara) – 12
Kotputli (Jaipur) – 12
Piplu (Tonk) – 11
Ratangarh (Churu) – 10
Pawta (Jaipur) – 9
Viratnagar (Jaipur) – 8
Jamwa Ramgarh (Jaipur) – 7
Tonk tehsil (Tonk) – 7
Neem ka Thana (Sikar) – 7
Alwar (Alwar) – 7
Ramgarh (Alwar) – 6
Fatehpur (Sikar) – 6
Vansthali (Tonk) – 6
Jaipur tehsil (Jaipur) – 6
Ramganj Mandi (Kota) – 6
Pachpahar (Jhalawar) – 6
Bansur (Alwar) – 5