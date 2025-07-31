Heavy Rainfall in Rajasthan: Orange Alert Issued for Six Districts

Western Rajasthan also experienced light to moderate rainfall, with heavy showers in isolated locations. The highest rainfall was recorded in Shahpura, Jaipur, at 156 millimetres. The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Ganganagar at 37.0 degrees Celsius, and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Sirohi at 20.1 degrees Celsius. The IMD has forecast further rainfall for the next 48 hours.